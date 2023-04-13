WWE Superstars are getting younger by the year. The current average superstar ranges in age from 20-39, with several elite stars in their 40's. With that said, the roster is currently stocked full of superior talent, which creates fewer opportunities for veteran stars.

With a massively successful WrestleMania now behind us, combined with the recent sale of the company, the future may seem questionable for some stars. With that in mind, some more seasoned superstars might consider hanging up their boots and retiring from in-ring action. If that is the case, who will they be?

Today, we take a look at some of those very possibilities. Here is our list of four WWE Superstars who could retire by the end of 2023.

#4 - Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina

9-time WWE 24/7 Champion Tamina

Tamina is the daughter of Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka. She made her WWE debut alongside The Usos in 2010 and worked with them during the early days of her career. Tamina would go on to become one of the most feared and intimidating female superstars of all time, and despite never getting a main event push, she was still a key component to the success of the WWE Divas Era.

Throughout her career, Tamina never won a singles title, even though she rightfully deserved the opportunity. However, she did capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship while partnering with Natalya. She has also held the 24/7 title a total of nine times as well.

Tamina is now 45 years old, and sure, she can still go in the ring. But one would have to consider the fact that not only is she getting older, but she's also not currently being used in any sort of on-screen storyline and seemingly has no direction with the company.

With this in mind, 2023 may very well be as good a year as any for Tamina to consider retiring and going home to spend some quality time with her family.

#3 - WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

3-time WWE Champion Rey Mysterio

The world watched as Rey Mysterio was rightfully inducted into the Hall of Fame just one night prior to defeating his son, Dominik, at WrestleMania 39. It was certainly a rollercoaster ride of emotions for Mysterio.

Making his pro wrestling debut at only 14 years old, Rey Mysterio has been competing for over three decades at the highest level. In 1996, Rey signed with WCW and would go on to spearhead the massively successful WCW Cruiserweight Division. Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 and has since had one of the greatest careers by any luchador in history.

Now 48 years old, Mysterio has absolutely nothing left to prove. His list of accolades is entirely too long to go through. His feuds with Eddie Guerrero, Chris Benoit and Kurt Angle will be discussed forever. Rey has solidified himself as one of the greatest ever, and while he can still compete with the best, maybe it's time for him to walk away and reap the rewards of his hard work.

#2 - 54-time WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth

R-Truth will be remembered as one of the most beloved superstars of all time.

If there was ever a self-made success story for fans to get behind, it was R-Truth. Born Ron Killings, he spent the early part of his life in and out of trouble with the law while trying to find success in the music industry.

In fact, he was discovered by Jackie Crockett while living in a halfway house after leaving prison. Thankfully, Ron eventually decided to put his music dreams on the backburner so he could give wrestling a shot.

In 2008, Ron made his first WWE debut as K-Kwik. He would soon leave for a stint with TNA, which is where his career really took off as he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. While working for TNA, Ron started to really turn heads in the wrestling community, and before long, WWE wanted him back.

In 2008, Killings returned to the company and was eventually renamed R-Truth. Since returning to the company, Truth hasn't necessarily found main event success. However, his career and legacy will not be defined by championships. He has found a way to connect with the fans through his natural charisma and likable personality.

R-Truth is currently 51 years old, and while he can still perform at a high level with superstars half his age, there is really nothing left to prove. R-Truth has cemented his legacy as one of the most adored superstars of this generation, despite not having his name at the top of the card as a world champion.

#1 - 10-time world champion Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar

There is no bigger name in combat sports than Brock Lesnar. Fresh off another WrestleMania victory, the 10-time world champion has conquered every major star placed in his path. At 45 years old, Brock is still dominating the industry just as he did 20 years ago.

Brock has been in the main event spotlight ever since his main roster debut when he was dubbed "the next big thing." It was a moniker that Lesnar lived up to in every way.

Brock has been in the main event of roughly a dozen pay-per-view events, including multiple WrestleManias. He also holds the Guinness World Record for the youngest person to win the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar has never been known to be the nicest guy in the locker room, nor has he ever been considered one of the most pleasant superstars for fans to meet. With that said, Lesnar is not where he is today due to popularity contests. Brock is indeed a beast and he has done his job as a monster performer perfectly.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Which WWE Superstar should retire in 2023? Brock Lesnar R-Truth 0 votes