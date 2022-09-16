5 AEW stars who had real crushes on former WWE Superstars

Over the past few years, some AEW stars have confessed to having a crush on some current WWE Superstars. Brian Pillman Jr., for example, is attracted to the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose.

Meanwhile, Austin Gunn has a crush on the SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan.

Likewise, a few other AEW stars have admitted to having crushes on former WWE Superstars. One of these ex-WWE wrestlers recently joined Tony Khan's promotion.

Here are five AEW stars who had real crushes on former WWE Superstars.

#5. Matt Sydal was attracted to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Several years before he signed with AEW in 2020, Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne) worked for WWE. The 39-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2007, nearly a year after Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition.

Although they never shared the ring, Sydal and Stratus seemingly met during the AEW star's tenure in the Stamford-based company. In a tweet he posted in August 2014, he called her "a sweetie." The high-flyer also stated that he had a crush on the seven-time Women's Champion.

"She's a sweetie! I have a lots of love for and a major crush on @trishstratuscom 😍," Sydal wrote.

Stratus is currently retired from in-ring competition. She last competed in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam. However, the former Women's Champion recently teased coming out of retirement during an appearance on Monday Night RAW in her hometown of Toronto, Canada.

#4. Eddie Kingston had a crush on Bull Nakano

After competing for nearly two decades on the independent circuit, Eddie Kingston signed with AEW in 2020. While under contract with Tony Khan's promotion, Kingston also wrestled a few matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2021 and earlier this year.

The AEW star had a crush on a Japanese wrestling legend growing up. Over the past few years, Kingston disclosed that he was attracted to former WWE Women's Champion Bull Nakano in several tweets.

"MY BIGGEST CRUSH as a kid," Kingston commented on a video of Nakano.

Nakano spent nearly a year in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the Women's Title for about five months. She then left the company in 1995 to join WCW. In 1997, the 54-year-old retired from professional wrestling.

#3. Max Caster had a crush on Amy Weber

Max Caster kicked off his wrestling career in 2015. He competed on the independent circuit for about five years before signing a five-year contract with AEW in 2020.

In a tweet he posted nearly a year before joining Tony Khan's promotion, Caster admitted to having a crush on former WWE Superstar Amy Weber growing up.

"Did anyone else have a crush on Amy Weber growing up? Or was it just me?" the AEW star wrote.

Weber was one of the participants in the 2004 Diva Search competition. Although she lost, the 52-year-old signed a contract with the company later that same year. However, Weber's tenure was short, as she left in February 2005.

Following her departure from the Stamford-based company, Weber pursued an acting career. She also became a very successful real estate broker.

#2. Ruby Soho was attracted to WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Scott Hall

Ruby Soho spent nearly five years in WWE before the company released her from her contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts. About three months later, she made her debut in AEW. She is currently active in Tony Khan's promotion.

While growing up, the current AEW star had crushes on two WWE Superstars, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Scott Hall (aka Razor Ramon), as she admitted in a YouTube video in 2017.

"[Childhood crush?] It's actually a tie between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon," she said. [From 0:20 to 0:28]

Hall sadly passed away last March, aged 63. Meanwhile, The Texas Rattlesnake is currently retired from in-ring competition. Nevertheless, he made a one-off return to the ring last April to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38.

#1. Kiera Hogan had a crush on Jeff Hardy

Growing up, Kiera Hogan was a big wrestling fan. She mainly watched WWE and IMPACT Wrestling. Hogan's favorite wrestler as a child was former World Heavyweight Champion Jeff Hardy.

Celebrating Hardy's birthday in 2012, the current AEW star mentioned him in a tweet in which she stated that he was her wrestling crush.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE BEST WRESTLER EVER AND MY WRESTLING CRUSH SINCE FOREVER @JEFFHARDYBRAND," she wrote.

Hogan signed with AEW in September 2021. About six months ago, her crush joined her in Tony Khan's promotion. However, AEW suspended Hardy last June after being arrested for DUI.

