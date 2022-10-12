5 Big takeaways from WWE NXT (October 11, 2022)

WWE NXT is speeding toward Halloween Havoc on October 22, and the show is shaping up to be terrific. With some faces likely to jump to the main roster soon, it may be one of the last events to see the third brand's roster in this form.

Whatever happens from here, it's evident that the '2.0 refugees' are still dominating the weekly programming. That's not bad, as the year that NXT spent in a technicolor dreamworld produced some top-notch talent.

Much of that talent was on display in this episode, which helped push along some angles that will finally pay off at Havoc. This might be one of the most anticipated events in the brand's recent history.

There was solid action and storylines in the show. While it wasn't a blow-away evening, it was worth the two-hour watch. Here are five things that stood out about this week's episode of WWE NXT.

#5 - Bron Breakker continues to build his case for WWE's main roster

There's nothing left to prove for Bron Breakker in the ranks of NXT anymore. The WWE Universe has long viewed the two-time champion as a future franchise player and a WrestleMania main eventer.

He handled his business accordingly, gaining a win over Javier Bernal with his usual mix of suplexes and slams. Week in and week out, he adds a few things here and there to his already-impressive repertoire.

Breakker was then confronted by his Halloween Havoc challengers, JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov, and everything broke loose from there. The three-way dance between these men is the perfect opportunity for Breakker to 'escape' NXT unscathed; he can lose the title without being pinned or submitted.

It would free him up to debut on RAW the following Monday. Look for Dragunov to take the title at the big event as the Son of Steiner heads for greener pastures.

#4 - Even in defeat, Axiom is impressive

In the show's first hour, Nathan Frazer defeated Axiom in a great match. The former advances to the NXT North American Championship ladder match at Halloween Havoc. The 24-year-old British sensation will look to land an almost-certain WWE main roster spot someday.

For his part, Axiom looked spectacular in defeat. These two not only impressed the fans, but they also impressed each other. They shared a show of mutual respect after an absolute banger of a match.

If WWE ever gets serious about taking one more shot at a legitimate cruiserweight division, Axiom could be one of the building blocks. He's got the high-flying ability of a luchador but the kicks and strikes of someone like Johnny Gargano.

Axiom's talent and electric athleticism make him one of the WWE Superstars to watch as we head toward 2023.

#3 - Let's be honest, Pretty Deadly is a terrible gimmick, and it turns the audience off

While the NXT Tag Team Champions are talented and can be entertaining, their current personas are not likable - and not in the heel kind of way. They have reached a certain annoyance, and their performance this week was no exception.

Posing as stereotypical American sports fans, they went the usual 'foreign snob' route as they talked down to everyone in the arena. This dry sarcasm may have worked before, but it's a worn-out trope in 2022.

The sad thing is, as mentioned earlier, these two guys are talented. Unfortunately, they have been saddled with a new version of a worn-out gimmick. It's a shame because Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could do much better with an image more befitting their skill set.

#2 - Is Sonya Deville the key to a Mandy Rose babyface turn?

Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose have been friends, rivals, and tag team partners. Now they find themselves back in NXT, entangled in another storyline.

Toxic Attraction has been the best faction - male or female - on the developmental brand's roster. It's been an incredible vehicle for Rose, who has re-invented herself in NXT. Gone was the wide-eyed girl with blonde ambition. Replacing her was a raven-haired seductress who had held the NXT Women's Championship for almost a year.

There might be too many queens in the castle when Mandy Rose returns, leading to a confrontation over the leadership of Toxic Attraction. This angle could lay the groundwork for Rose to lose her coveted title. She can then finish off the faction in a feud and follow that by re-debuting on either RAW or SmackDown.

#1 - Right now, Grayson Waller is NXT's best heel on the men's side of the roster

The whiny, arrogant Aussie has to be one of the best young heels in the entire WWE Universe. The talented talker can get under the skin of both foes and fans alike.

As he develops his character, Grayson Waller might find a spot on the main roster as a wrestler/manager. He's the performer who could act as a human bullhorn for a faction in the future.

For now, he's embroiled in a feud with the resurgent Apollo Crews, who looks like 'new money' since he moved back to NXT. He's been a great test for the 32-year-old diamond from Down Under. Now we'll see what Waller does against big-time competition.

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE NXT? Yes No 0 votes