5 character overhauls in WWE since Triple H took over creative

Changes continue to be made to the WWE product in the wake of the management shift that began earlier this year. The major shakeup occurred when long-time WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced his retirement due to mounting allegations against him.

As part of the management shakeup, Stephanie McMahon became the company's Chairwoman while also holding the role of Co-CEO alongside Nick Khan.

Meanwhile, Triple H has become the Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative. Essentially, he leads both talent relations and the creative direction of the programming.

Since taking control, Hunter has made numerous changes to the product, including signing former stars back to the company and shaking up previous edicts on alleged banned words such as 'hospital' and 'wrestling.'

In addition to these major changes, he has overhauled some of the sillier or less popular characters in the company, especially those who were once popular on NXT or the main roster before being changed by the previous administration.

Below are five character overhauls in WWE since Triple H took over creative.

#5. Nikki A.S.H. became Nikki Cross again on WWE RAW

Nikki Cross has been able to reinvent herself time and time again throughout her career. Her character on the independent wrestling scene was dramatically different from that of Nikki Cross in NXT's SAnitY. The more relaxed, albeit awkward Nikki Cross on the main roster while teaming up with Alexa Bliss was also a departure from her prior personas.

After getting lost in the shuffle for the second half of 2020 and early 2021, Nikki shook things up by reinventing herself again. This time she became Nikki A.S.H. She wore a cape and a mask, posing as a superhero.

The gimmick change made sense, with superhero movies being incredibly popular over the past decade, arguably peaking in 2019 with Marvel's Avengers Endgame.

"Almost A Super Hero" was met with mixed responses from fans online, but it did lead Nikki to winning both the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles and the RAW Women's Championship. Unfortunately, she eventually became lost in the shuffle again after her tag team with Rhea Ripley ended earlier this year.

Upon returning to WWE RAW this past week, Nikki reverted back to her Twisted character. She showed a psychotic edge and brought considerable chaos to the program.

It appears as if the superhero gimmick is over. Will Cross finally get regular air-time and focus to close out 2022? Fans can only hope for that to be the case.

#4. Elias returned to action

Elias on RAW

Elias began his WWE career in 2014 as Elias Samson on NXT. The Drifter joined the main roster in 2017, and despite only capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship during his time with the company, he was often featured prominently on television. Fans loved to either sing along with or booed the talented star.

The musician disappeared from television in 2021, with vignettes airing showing him burning his guitar. On the April 4 edition of RAW after WrestleMania 38, Ezekiel debuted. The jacked superstar claimed to be Elias' younger brother, which many believe to actually be Elias with a shaved face, although others are certain they're brothers. Still, Ezekiel had moderate success on WWE RAW.

That success ended when Kevin Owens viciously powerbombed him on the ring apron during the August 8 edition of RAW. After a few months away, Elias returned on the October 17 episode of the Monday Night show and revealed that his "brother" had his career tragically cut short by Owens' attack.

Fans may never learn if Ezekiel and Elias are truly related or if Triple H just happens to prefer the Elias persona, and they're both played by the same wrestler.

#3. Baron Corbin is no longer "Happy" and instead united with JBL

Baron Corbin and JBL

Baron Corbin started off in 2012 on NXT using the "Lone Wolf" nickname. His character appeared to be more of a biker or metalhead than the cocky and rich Happy Corbin character fans have grown to despise over the years.

The "Happy" phase began during the summer of 2021 after he allegedly hit the jackpot at the casino and became rich.

Aside from "Baron," Corbin has used several different names throughout his WWE career, which Johnny Gargano poked fun at on Monday Night RAW. He's been called Baron, Constable, King, and Happy Corbin.

Of course, there's also the unofficial Bum-a** Corbin name given to him by Pat McAfee and the WWE Universe. He disappeared from weekly programming after losing to Ricochet on the August 26 edition of SmackDown.

Corbin returned to television on the October 17 edition of WWE RAW with John Bradshaw Layfield as his manager, calling the talented superstar "The Modern Day Wrestling God."

In addition to a new brand, a new manager, and a new nickname, he returned to his Baron Corbin name and had brand new ring gear. His character continues to evolve and change.

#2. T-BAR is returning to NXT

Dominik Dijakovic joined NXT beginning in 2017. The big man was slow to gain momentum, but his career on the brand started to take off in 2019 when NXT moved to two hours and from the WWE Network to USA Network.

Before he could really solidify himself as a top star on NXT, Dijakovic was called up to the main roster as part of RETRIBUTION in 2020. He wore a mask, cut his hair, and his name was changed to T-BAR.

There was no depth to the character, and he eventually became a regular on WWE Main Event. Thankfully, it appears Triple H is keen on changing the big man's persona.

A vignette aired during NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, which saw a mysterious figure drop T-BAR's mask into a fire. Further confirmation that this vignette served as a way to reintroduce Dijakovic came during NXT TV when his voice could be heard in a follow-up package.

While the extent of his repackaging remains unclear, there's a chance he'll return to his Dominik Dijakovic name. Regardless, change is coming for the big man.

#1. LA Knight ditched the model gimmick

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight had one of the most shocking gimmick changes in recent memory. While he has been wrestling for two decades and even briefly signed with WWE in the past. It wasn't until 2021 that he debuted properly on the black-and-gold brand. Whether as a heel or babyface, he had captivating charisma that fans gravitated towards.

The loudmouth was called up to the main roster in May 2022, but not as the brash LA Knight. Instead, he was a close-talking modeling agent who effectively served as the manager for ma.çé And mån.sôör. While the tag duo have embraced the gimmick, fans wanted more for the former LA Knight.

Fans of The Megastar didn't have to wait long for the Maximum Male Models gimmick to come to an end for Dupri. He beat up ma.çé And mån.sôör before announcing that his name is LA Knight.

He's shifted back to his NXT character with the same mannerisms and catchphrases used throughout his time on the developmental brand and prior. Many fans believe this is another major positive change made by the Triple H regime.

