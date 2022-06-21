5 current and former WWE Superstars who have revealed bulked-up figures in 2022

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have had incredible body transformations. Braun Strowman, for example, has lost more than 35 pounds. Gunther has also recently lost a lot of weight and now seems to be in the best shape of his life.

Meanwhile, other former and current superstars have also recently increased their muscle mass and showed off new impressive bulked-up figures. Some of these wrestlers now look almost unrecognizable.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have revealed bulked-up figures in 2022.

#5 Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has bulked up before his return to Monday Night RAW

After spending over a decade on the independent circuit, Mustafa Ali joined Vince McMahon's company in 2016. The 36-year-old competed regularly in WWE for over five years. However, he surprisingly announced on social media last January that he had requested his release from the company.

Although WWE refused to grant Ali his release, he remained off television for several months. During that time, the former leader of Retribution stepped up his game in the gym. Last April, he showed off his gains in a photo posted on Twitter. Ali appeared to be more bulked-up.

Later that same month, Ali returned to television, appearing on Monday Night RAW. He recently challenged Theory for the United States Championship at Hell in a Cell. Nonetheless, he came up short.

#4 nZo (fka Enzo Amore)

Enzo Amore now looks almost unrecognizable

In 2012, nZo (fka Enzo Amore) signed with Vince McMahon's company to kick off his wrestling career. He spent six years in WWE, during which he held the Cruiserweight Championship twice. He also formed a tag team with Big Cass.

However, the company released nZo in January 2018. He then announced his retirement from wrestling to focus on his music career.

"It's a very interesting time for me. A new chapter. A lot of fun. A lot of things to come though. I can't complain. (...) [Return to wrestling?] Not in a million years. There ain't nobody who's got enough money to put me back in the ring," he told TMZ later in 2018.

About a year later, nZo came out of retirement to wrestle on the independent circuit. Last February, the former Cruiserweight Champion looked almost unrecognizable in a new Instagram post as he showed off his new bulked-up figure.

#3 Montez Ford

After serving in the United States Marine Corps for a few years, Montez Ford joined WWE. He then formed The Street Profits tag team with Angelo Dawkins. Together, the two wrestlers became the second-ever Tag Team Triple Crown Champions after winning the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Although Ford has always been in good shape, he recently appeared more bulked-up than ever. A few hours ago, he flaunted his new bulked-up physique in an Instagram post celebrating Father's Day.

The Street Profits are now the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. They will square up against The Usos for the titles at Money in the Bank on July 2.

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus is in the best shape of her life

After spending nearly seven years in Vince McMahon's company, during which she won seven Women's Championships, Trish Stratus retired from in-ring competition in 2006. She has since become a yoga and fitness instructor.

Although Stratus continued to take good care of her body after she retired from wrestling, she loosened up on her training after the pandemic hit in 2020.

"Looking 'back' on the last year when pandemic life of 2020 had me off my usual grind and on the luxurious leisurely lounging lifestyle of Netflix'ing and with no work on the horizon there was no motivation or reason to hit it as hard as I usually do. After grinding for 20+ years straight the break was a welcome one - for my mind and my family - not so much for my b**ty and abs that disappeared one by one," she wrote in an Instagram post last February.

Nevertheless, the former Women's Champion decided to get back on track in February 2021. Nearly a year later, she appeared to have bulked up. The 46-year-old flaunted her impressive physique in several photos on Instagram, stating that she is currently in the best shape of her life.

#1 Jack Gallagher

Nearly six years ago, Jack Gallagher (aka Jack Claffey) joined WWE after spending about a decade competing on the independent circuit. The 32-year-old wrestled for four years in Vince McMahon's company. Although he spent most of his time in the company chasing the Cruiserweight Title, he failed to capture it.

In June 2020, the company released Gallagher from his contract. He has since stepped away from the wrestling ring to pursue a bare-knuckle fighting career. He recently signed with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Last month, the former WWE Superstar won his first bout against Rick Caruso at BKFC 25 via knockout in the third round.

Gallagher looks much different today than during his WWE days. He has recently undergone an incredible physical transformation as he now looks more bulked-up than ever.

