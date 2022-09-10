5 Directions for Liv Morgan after Clash at the Castle

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan retained her title against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle. Thus, she finally got herself a strong win. Now, she can use this victory to help her grow as a star in front of the audience and look ahead to future events.

Morgan’s title reign has been somewhat rocky. She won the title in a moment of great ecstasy with her cash-in victory over Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. However, the finish to their rematch at SummerSlam has been criticized.

It can also be argued that her support among fans has seemingly diminished after she was booed on a recent episode of the blue brand. The SmackDown Women's Champion will look to secure her footing at the top of the women's division.

This list explores several possible directions for Liv Morgan.

NOTE: While making this list, we have not taken into consideration the Fatal Five Way Elimination Match announced for SmackDown.

#5. Liv Morgan faces Natalya

Nattie challenged Ronda Rousey for the title earlier this year at Money in the Bank. However, she was defeated. It can be alleged that she helped weaken Rousey for Morgan's eventual cash in. Natalya can use this to her advantage and challenge for the title.

Natalya would provide Liv Morgan with another solid star for her to beat. She could be considered a legend in this industry, and for Morgan to beat a legend would go a long way for her.

One might suggest a submission match so that the sharpshooter can come into play. This could allow for the women's champion to better develop a submission finishing move of her own to be used whenever she needs it.

They have faced each other before recently. There was a little controversy where it was alleged that she didn't sell Liv Morgan's finisher. However, a big sweeping angle leading into a premium live event is something that they haven't really had.

#4. Facing off against a returning Becky Lynch

Liv and Becky have faced each other before

Becky Lynch is supposedly returning soon. Rumors suggest late September or October, but there remains uncertainty. Lynch's star power dictates that she could look for a title shot upon her return. Morgan and Big Time Becks have fought before, at the Day 1 Premium Live Event. Lynch won the match so this could be a chance for Liv Morgan to defeat The Man.

The former RAW Women's Champion's win over Morgan could potentially justify a title shot. She can say, “I’ve beat you before, and I can do it again and become the champion.” The rematch would be good for a future event, with something like a Falls Count Anywhere match. Liv Morgan getting the win here not only gets herself some revenge for Day 1 but a win over one of the greatest of all time.

#3. Battle against The Queen, Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair will hopefully be back in the company soon, after taking a break following her marriage and losing her SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey. Like Lynch, she could be justified in getting right into the title picture. There is a lot of potential that could be done with Flair anyway.

Morgan and Flair have some history together. They had a small feud in 2019 that Charlotte got the better of. This match wouldn’t need any special stipulations. Just get it in the ring and let the talent of the two stars run rampant.

Can Morgan endure a figure-eight? Can she outlast The Queen? There are many compelling stories that could be told in this feud.

Liv Morgan is a champion who is arguably in need of a win for the ages and a victory over Charlotte could be just that.

#2. Rematch against Shayna Baszler

The match against Shayna Baszler was a solid battle at Clash at the Castle. However, it might feel to some that the potential match between them is not truly settled. The Queen of Spades could simply just attack her on SmackDown with a kendo stick and continue their feud.

One weakness that some might say about the match at Clash at the Castle was that they built a submission match only to end in a regular pinfall.

Hence, a submission match can be booked where anything is legal and anything goes. The only victory that counts as a tap-out. Fans might witness Baszler using a kendo stick as part of a crossface.

Or perhaps she could take a page out of Edge’s playbook and use the chair bar. There is a lot of room for them to take the stipulation to the limit and pay off Baszler’s skills as a submission wrestler.

#1. Up against Ronda Rousey once again

Liv and Ronda have a lot of unfinished business after the match at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey have some unfinished business. Morgan had Ronda Rousey pinned at Summerslam, but the former also tapped out to Rousey's submission. The referee called the win for Morgan in the match.

However, The Baddest Woman on the Planet was not truly beaten. Of any woman on the roster, her claim for the title might be the strongest. She could argue that she should have won it at SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan is a match that could use WWE Hell in a Cell. Let them use the cell itself to decide who should really be the champion. No excuses, no escapes, just a war for survival. This is the very victory that Morgan could use the most. To finally have a strong victory against Ronda Rousey could be the catalyst to get Morgan to become a star once again.

Who do you think will be Liv Mogan's next challenger? Let us know in the comments section below.

