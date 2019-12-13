5 Former female stars who would thrive in today's WWE

AJ Lee left the company right before things started to change for the better

It's no secret that prior to 2015 the WWE women's division was showcased much differently than it is today. It's more than fair to say the Women of WWE have had their share of ups and downs in the company's history. It's been a long climb from the days of fitness model valets, bra and pantie matches, and mud wrestling to headlining this year's WrestleMania.

As we head into a new decade, female stars like Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Bayley are some of the biggest draws in the entire company. They are some of the most accomplished wrestlers among an absolutely stacked division. The talent available to the WWE today is so deep, that even three brands with a combined 7 hours of live TV a week isn't enough to properly showcase them all.

The true unfortunate thing is there are a number of women over the years that were clamoring for change, that missed out on today's opportunities. While Hall of Famers like Trish Stratus and Lita could obviously crush it in any era, let's take a look at a few women whose careers would have reached new heights, if they were competing in today's WWE.

#5 The Bella Twins

They could have been cornerstones of the Tag Team Division

The Bella Twins are well accomplished WWE Superstars as it stands right now. It's pretty safe to say that both Nikki and Brie will one day be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but you have to wonder what they could have done with the Women's Tag Team Titles.

For years the Bellas made a name for themselves working their Tag Team chemistry in singles matches. Nikki and Brie's Twin Magic could have dominated that division. The WWE knows the notoriety they would have brought to those Titles too. They tried to get the Bellas to come back earlier this year and feud with the IIconics. Brie Bella came on my radio show and confirmed they were set for a long run with the belts, but then Nikki was forced to retire due to a brain cyst.

Despite how unlikely, the Bella Twins are not giving up hope on a return to the ring:

