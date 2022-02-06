5 former WWE Superstars who may never wrestle again

A few former WWE Superstars may never compete again inside the squared circle.

Several former superstars have come out of retirement over the past few years. Edge, for example, returned to the ring in 2020, nine years after he initially retired due to injury. He is currently active on Monday Night RAW. Edge's best friend, Christian Cage, also came out of retirement last year and is now an AEW star.

Meanwhile, other former WWE Superstars may never walk in Edge and Christian's footsteps. While some have injuries that might prevent them from competing again inside the ring, others currently prefer to pursue careers elsewhere.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who may never wrestle again.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. The 68-year-old spent several years in Vince McMahon's company, during which he won six world championships.

Since the late 1970s, The Hulkster has also competed in several other promotions, including WCW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling (FKA Total Nonstop Action Wrestling). Nevertheless, he has not wrestled for nearly a decade.

Hogan's final match came in January 2012 when he teamed up with James Storm and Sting to defeat Bobby Roode, Bully Ray, and Kurt Angle at TNA Maximum IMPACT Tour.

Although the former WWE Champion has teased a return to the squared circle several times in the past few years, he will probably never wrestle again. In an interview with The Steve Austin Show, Hogan disclosed that he would never compete again inside the ring due to injury.

"I can't wrestle again, but I'm really cool other than this darn arthritis kicking in and I'm gonna be 66 years old in week. I still work out with weights, use light weight, but my parents before they passed away, when they were my age their hands were crippled up like a sideshow freak. Their hands were crippled and swollen and everything like that so with the vitamins and taking care of myself with organic food, I'm not there, but the main thing is the arthritis, I had no idea what that word really meant til you feel what it means and boy, the arthritis is definitely something that changes the game, but I'm doing good man," he said in 2019.

Although he can no longer wrestle, The Hulkster has made several non-wrestling appearances in Vince McMahon's company over the past few years. Last April, he co-hosted WrestleMania 37 alongside Titus O'Neil.

