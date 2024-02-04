There is an art to being a good WWE villain or "heel." Throughout the years, a select few have mastered that art form and created a unique legacy.

To be a great villain, a superstar has to have the ability to generate what is known as "heat," which is simply essentially being able to create disdain or hatred from the fans.

Some of the greatest superstars of all time have been heels. Stars like Ric Flair, Bobby Heenan, Mr. Perfect, and The Rock have all been legendary villains of professional wrestling history.

With that said, some of the great heels have gone on to become incredible leaders. Here is our list of five former WWE villains who now 'run the show.'

#5. VP of Talent of Global Talent Development - William Regal

William Regal was an incredible heel in his day!

Throughout the 90s, no one worked as hard in the ring as William Regal. While he was never known as a main event caliber star, Regal was partially responsible for the success and evolution of many top stars over the years.

Regal was known for his incredible in-ring physiology and his technical skillset.

During his time with WCW, Regal was notoriously known as one of the most hated stars in the company. Whether in singles competition or as a member of The Blue Bloods, the British star was a natural heat magnet, which he used to his advantage to draw strong reactions from wrestling fans worldwide.

William Regal recently returned to WWE after spending some time with AEW. Currently, he is the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

Some of his duties include attending all televised events, advising WWE Superstars on how to improve their in-ring work, and doing promo and storytelling work.

#4. Vice President, Creative Writing, Booker & Sr. Producer - Michael P.S. Hayes

WWE Hall of Famer Michael P.S. Hayes.

If you were a wrestling fan during the late 70s, 80s, and 90s, you were privy to some of the greatest times in professional wrestling history. One of the reasons why the industry was so great during this era, was because of Michael P.S. Hayes and his faction - The Fabulous Freebirds.

Along with Terry 'Bam-Bam' Gordy, Buddy Roberts, and 'Gorgeous' Jimmy Garvin, this stable became one of the original, trend-setting factions in pro wrestling.

Michael P.S. Hayes generated hatred from the crowds with his overly egotistical demeanor and charismatic approach to his craft. Hayes was vilified by fans everywhere he went, and he knew it. He used this to his advantage and evolved into a legendary heel.

For over two decades now, Michael Hayes has been working behind the scenes for WWE in various backstage roles. He is currently working as a Vice President of Creative, Writing, and Booking, as well as a Senior Producer.

#3. Sr. VP of WWE Talent Development Creative - Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is in charge of NXT's daily operations.

When the average wrestling fan brings up the discussion regarding which faces should be on a "wrestling Mount Rushmore," Shawn Michaels is arguably one of the names that should be mentioned during the discussion.

Dubbed The Heartbreak Kid, Michaels established himself as one of the true greats in pro wrestling history.

Throughout his storied career, Shawn Michaels was not only a legendary villain but also a great babyface. The infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997 helped Michaels become one of the most hated heels of all time. Shawn was inducted twice into the WWE Hall of Fame, once as a singles star and once as a member of D-Generation X.

Shawn Michaels is currently considered by many as the face of NXT. His official title is Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative. Essentially, Michaels runs the day-to-day operations of the developmental brand.

HBK guides and helps develop the careers of up-and-coming NXT Superstars, as well as various other necessary tasks to keep the Yellow Brand thriving.

#2. Member TKO Board of Directors - Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Rock recently joined the TKO staff.

The Attitude Era will forever be remembered by many fans as the most exciting era in WWE history.

During this time in wrestling history, things were much more edgy than in times past. WWE used several superstars to push the limits, to see just how much they could get away with, and one of those stars was The Rock.

While a lot of fans remember The Rock as one of the biggest fan favorites of all time, there were times when fans hated him, and he was one of the biggest heels in the company.

The Nation of Domination was a villainous stable, and The Rock was a major part of this faction, which dominated the scene in the late 1990s.

The Rock has been seen lately teasing a "Bloodline" battle with Roman Reigns. While the details of this feud are still evolving, The Rock also has duties behind the scenes with his new role as a member of the TKO Board of Directors.

The Great One also recently acquired full ownership of the rights to his wrestling moniker and a new merchandise deal with the company.

#1. Chief Content Officer & Head of Creative - Triple H

The Game is the Boss nowadays!

The current landscape of WWE's leadership has been evolving in recent years, with the Endeavor acquisition and the fallout of the Vince McMahon saga. With that said, the company seems to be in good hands, with Nick Khan and Triple H leading the charge.

Khan is the current WWE President, but Triple H is the one who seemingly has his hands in virtually everything regarding overall WWE operations, including creative and talent development. His current official title is Chief Content Officer.

Before becoming an executive with the company, Triple H enjoyed a Hall of Fame career in the ring. During his career, The Game became a 14-time WWE Champion en route to becoming a Triple Crown Champion, as well as a Grand Slam Champion.

Hunter earned his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE