The mayor of Suplex City is currently a free agent, and no one knows what the future for Brock Lesnar. The former UFC fighter might return to the octagon, but he could also continue his wrestling career. Many fans expect Vince McMahon to bring him back to WWE once again. Anyway, it's safe to say that whatever Lesnar does will shake up the entire industry.

Lesnar's departure from WWE was a substantial loss, especially given the pandemic's effects on the business. Lesnar was a massive draw for WWE, and he managed to make every PPV seem like a must-see event. WWE could use his star power to boost the company's lackluster ratings.

Even though the majority of Lesnar's matches are not well-received, he has put on plenty of enjoyable matches. Throughout his career, he has been able to create some extraordinary matches in the WWE and five of his best bouts came after his return in 2012.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena (WWE Extreme Rules 2012)

John Cena and Brock Lesnar had a brutal match!

John Cena and Brock Lesnar's match at WWE Extreme Rules was one of the most brutal matches of 2012. This bout showed the WWE Universe what a force of nature "The Beast Incarnate" truly is.

Early on in the match, Lesnar delivered a barrage of elbows to Cena and made him bleed. Lesnar continued to annihilate Cena for a few minutes, but the iconic star staged a surprising comeback. He hit Lesnar with a metal chain and blooded the former UFC Heavyweight Champion.

"The Leader of Cenation" eventually pinned "The Beast Incarnate" after he delivered an Attitude Adjustment on the steel steps. This match received widespread praise from the fans and experts alike. As a result, Lesnar proved that he could still perform in the ring.

