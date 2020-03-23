5 matches that should take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36

How will the scheduling of matches break down at WrestleMania 36?

Some matches are better suited for different nights.

Matthew Serocki

It may not be in Tampa but the show is still going on.

WWE has released a tentative schedule of matches for both Night 1 and Night 2 of the weekend but the locations and matches aren't completely official.

The company will likely solidify things as the event inches closer, but there needs to be a blend of matches each night. There are also some matches that deserve to be the last match of the weekend while others could draw viewers in to Night 1.

Here is what has been listed as a rough draft of the matches for each night:

Listed matches for Night 1

WWE Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre NXT Women's Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Listed matches for Night 2

Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns John Cena vs. the Fiend RAW Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Some other matches are likely to happen but haven't been officially announced. Kevin Owens challenged Seth Rollins to a match on the last RAW while Miz and John Morrison will face either The Usos or The New Day after their upcoming match on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross will likely face the Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team titles after Bliss challenged the Empress of Tomorrow to a match on Friday. Randy Orton has yet to technically accept Edge's challenge for a Last Man Standing match. We could also have matches for the RAW Tag titles and the US title also added to the show.

Whatever ends up happening, the structuring of the matches is even more important now that they'll all take place in front of an empty arena. More emphasis will be put on the in-ring product instead of on grandiose entrances and celebrations. Here are five matches that make sense to take place on the first night of WrestleMania 36.

#5 SmackDown Women's Championship Six Pack Challenge

Banks eyes the belt as one of five challengers for her friend's title.

On the latest SmackDown, Paige announced to Bayley that she'd be defending her title against five other women from the blue brand. With Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross likely in the running for a tag title match, and the fact that they've already face Bayley a bunch of times, it basically means the rest of the roster gets on to the card.

Announced for the match were Dana Brooke, Tamina, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Sasha Banks. Conspicuous from her absence is Carmella but she tweeted that she's in self-quarantine alongside Corey Graves. For that reason, Tamina gets a match on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The main event of Night 1 is going to either be the Universal or WWE Championship match. Since it's likely to be a short match and Drew McIntyre won the Royal Rumble in order to main event WrestleMania, I think the Universal title match should end Night 1. Because of that, there should be other matches that could take up some time.

Goldberg matches are usually short so this match featuring six women from SmackDown could take up a good chunk of time.

