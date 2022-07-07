5 NXT Superstars who are rumored to be called up following SummerSlam

Since the relaunch of NXT to the '2.0' version of the brand, there has been a slow and steady building process that has restocked the shelves with promising prospects.

While the move was not initially accepted by many, the shift towards bigger, stronger stars with legitimate athletic backgrounds is starting to pay off. Now, several young stars are simply waiting in the wings, for an opportunity at the big time.

With the Great American Bash now behind us, the next big event on the calendar will be SummerSlam on July 30.

Following WWE's Summer Classic, it's been rumored that the company will look to fortify its main roster, which is currently depleted with injuries. Here are a few NXT names that may make the jump to the main roster:

#5 - Mandy Rose

The current NXT Women's Champion would have to drop the gold and break up Toxic Attraction if she makes a move to the main roster. However, she's proven to be much more capable now than when she was initially called up.

The third brand has a good thing going with the faction right now. So likely, the only way this move happens is if Rose loses the championship after being turned on by her teammates. This would clear the flood gates for Toxic Atraction to add a new member, and for Mandy to depart.

WWE lost Bayley to an extended injury, and Charlotte is also currently absent. Not to mention that Sasha Banks and Naomi might be gone for good. Mandy Rose's experience could help her fill out the women's main roster.

#4 - Grayson Waller

Waller may be more ready for the main roster than many know, and WWE clearly likes him. With the right storyline at the next level, the company may go ahead and pull the trigger on him early.

Waller, 32, is a little more seasoned than some of his contemporaries. He wrestled for about six years before entering the company. He then entered NXT with a whole lot of attitude.

One intriguing feud for Grayson Waller in WWE might be to target Theory. The two have a similar look and style. Both are definitely not afraid to dish out insults on the mic. A faceoff between the two could be interesting.

#3 - NXT North American Champion - Carmelo Hayes

Hayes is another member of the third brand that would have to drop his title before departing. That's not really a problem, since he's basically proven everything that he's needed to prove in NXT.

For Hayes? A trip to WWE would likely mean some fabulous encounters with the likes of Ricochet or AJ Styles.

It's been a little baffling that the company hasn't already promoted the North American Champion. But odds are, he will be on the main roster before the end of the year, that could mean shortly after SummerSlam.

#2 - NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Like Hayes, Breakker also retained his title at the Bash. However, as stated above, there are lots of ways to clear a path for either of them to enter WWE as soon as needed.

Bron Breakker is one of the few young stars that WWE cannot miss on. His potential is enormous and the fans already adore him.

His first appearance as a member of the main roster would get a deafening pop. Then? It will just be up to the company to push him to the moon.

#1 - Solo Sikoa

This may be the one that has the WWE Universe the most intrigued. As the brother of The Usos and cousin of Roman Reigns, it's widely expected that Sikoa will eventually join The Bloodline.

This would make perfect sense, especially if The Tribal Chief happens to lose the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar. This could force him to fortify the faction by bringing in the young family member.

Sikoa doesn't just have terrific pedigree, he's also an explosive athlete. Like his brothers, he can also take to the air from time to time. With his vast array of skills and family ties, it makes perfect sense to add Solo Sikoa to The Bloodline following SummerSlam.

