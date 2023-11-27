WWE fans have been eagerly anticipating confirmation regarding the rumors that Japanese megastar Kazuchika Okada might be heading to WWE. Speculation started circulating recently that Okada has an interest in becoming a WWE Superstar. While there has been no definite word regarding the matter, Okada would be a huge acquisition for the company, if he does make the jump.

For those who are not familiar with Japanese professional wrestling, Kazuchika Okada is arguably the biggest star in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Dubbed "The Rainmaker", Okada is an incredible in-ring storyteller and he has a great connection with the Japanese fanbase.

If Okada does sign, some potentially legendary matchups could take place. Okada would probably be fast-tracked into the main event picture, feuding with some of the top Superstars on the main roster. Here is our list of 5 Superstars Kazuchika Okada could face if he signs with the company.

#5 - Longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

We start our list off with the current and longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Both Gunther and Okada have similar mat-based and lariat-heavy styles, and both have competed against some of the same competition.

Gunther made his first WWE appearance when he showed up at NXT UK: Blackpool. He was originally set to become the anchor of NXT UK but has since become one of the top Superstars on the main roster and now with his recent win over The Miz at Survivor Series, Gunther appears to be heading into WrestleMania season with gold still around his waist.

#4 - 3-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

King of Strong Style Shinsuke Nakamura.

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura signed in early 2016, after a legendary run in Japan, with NJPW. In fact, Nakamura had a history with Kazuchika Okada. These two stars have had some epic bouts in front of Japanese wrestling fans.

Prior to signing with WWE, Nakamura was one of the most adored and respected stars in NJPW history. Some of his matches with the likes of AJ Styles, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi have cemented his legacy as one of the true greats in the Japanese wrestling community. As previously mentioned, Nakamura and Okada have a history and there is some unfinished business that could be settled in the ring soon.

#3 - 3-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Finn Balor

Finn Balor, formerly known as Prince Devitt during his time in Japan.

Much like Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor has a deep history with Japanese wrestling. Balor started competing with NJPW in 2006 as Pince Devitt. He had a very successful run in Japan, winning multiple titles, including the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship, which he held 3 times. His most notable accomplishment was his affiliation with The Bullet Club. Balor was one of the founding members of the legendary faction.

Finn Balor signed with WWE in 2014 and was assigned to the NXT roster, at the peak of the roster rebranding. Finn quickly dominated, as expected, becoming NXT Champion before being drafted to RAW in 2016. Since joining the main roster, Balor has achieved a lot, including becoming the inaugural Universal Champion. Balor is now a part of The Judgment Day, as he continues to thrive as one of the top Superstars.

#2 - Former IWGP United States Champion Cody Rhodes

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes.

Following his first run with the company, Cody Rhodes traveled to Japan, where he worked for NJPW for several years. Cody made his debut as a new member of The Bullet Club. During his time with NJPW, Cody had a legendary match where he challenged Okada for the IWPG Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes went on to become one of the founding stars of AEW, as well as the company's Executive Vice President. Cody was one of the cornerstones of AEW's initial success before leaving the company in 2022 and returning to WWE. Cody has been working on "finishing his story" since coming back. Facing Okada at this point in his career would provide a very intriguing dynamic to Cody's story.

#1 - 16-time WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena has cemented his legacy as one of the greats!

John Cena is one of those once-in-a-lifetime Superstars that other wrestlers strive to be like. For nearly 25 years, Cena has set a standard that most stars will only dream of replicating. With 16 Championship reigns under his belt, John Cena has solidified himself as one of the proverbial members of wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Earlier in the year, Cena made a surprise return at the Money in the Bank premium live event. Since then, Cena has made sporadic appearances and has competed as well. At 46 years young, it's obvious that John Cena is nearing the end of his legendary career, but adding a match against Kazuchika Okada would be a nice addition to his list of memorable storylines.

Who would you like to see Okada face from the WWE roster? Sound off in the comments below.

