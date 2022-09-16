5 possible directions for Bronson Reed aka JONAH if he returns to WWE

Triple H has been making changes throughout WWE since gaining creative control of the company nearly two months ago. After losing his old position and battling serious health issues, The Game is now on top of the wrestling world, receiving promotion after promotion.

One key change he's been making is rehiring stars who have been fired over the past few years under Vince McMahon's regime. Both RAW and SmackDown have seen former WWE Superstars return to the company, and many are speculating about who else could rejoin the promotion.

JONAH is one such superstar who has been rumored to be making a return. He's currently competing on the independent scene and for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. According to reports, Triple H has shown interest in bringing him back to the company.

While fans don't know for sure if Bronson Reed is returning to WWE or not, there are several key reasons why he should. If he does, what direction could his career go in? What interesting career trajectories could Reed take?

Below are five possible directions for Bronson Reed if he returns to WWE.

#5. Bronson could return to NXT

Bronson Reed debuted on the black and gold brand as part of the Breakout Tournament in the summer of 2019. His last match on NXT was two years later, in the summer of 2021.

While on the brand, he only held one championship. He never had a chance to capture tag team gold, nor did he ever win the NXT Championship. Reed also didn't get the opportunity to headline a TakeOver event.

Hence, he could return to the NXT brand to accomplish the goals he couldn't during his first run with the company. If he were to do so, a feud with Bron Breakker would be incredible. Maybe Reed could fight Tyler Bate too.

#4. He could be part of a stable featuring released stars

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Unfortunately, many NXT stars have been released over the past few years. Between Triple H taking a break and the Covid-19 pandemic, NXT changed to NXT 2.0, and many of the stars who were previously on the brand found themselves without work.

Thankfully, The Game has made sweeping changes to WWE since taking over creative duties and talent relations. NXT 2.0 is seemingly becoming just NXT again, and numerous superstars have been rehired. The company could rehire a handful and unite them on the brand.

Bronson Reed could end up forming a stable with some released stars such as Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They could be furious at how the company tossed them aside previously and invade the developmental brand as payback.

#3. Bronson Reed could be a top star on RAW

There's a chance that if Bronson Reed returns to WWE, he may skip NXT altogether. While the talented star had a good run on the brand, he was seemingly ready to move to the main roster before being let go.

So this time, Reed could debut straight to the main roster. Dakota Kai, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis were released or quit NXT and recently returned to the company and went directly to WWE RAW.

Bronson Reed could be next. He will have several top-quality opponents on the red brand. He could have fantastic matches with Kevin Owens, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and even The Miz. Plus, he could battle some NXT stars from his era who have moved up, such as Gargano, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa.

#2. He could attempt to recapture his North American Championship

Solo Sikoa

On May 18th, 2021, Reed defeated Johnny Gargano in a steel cage match to capture the NXT North American Championship.

He held the title for a little over a month. Not long after, he was rumored to be called up to the main roster but was released from the company due to budget cuts instead. He even allegedly dropped the title early because of the move to the main roster. Unfortunately, it never happened.

Solo Sikoa is the current North American Champion. It isn't yet clear if he'll defend the title on NXT or SmackDown, but with The Bloodline having his back, he'll be a formidable champion to defeat. Reed may be the perfect person to dethrone Sikoa and potentially take the title back to NXT.

#1. Reed could challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns

One WWE Superstar currently reigns above all others. He is on the run of a lifetime, cementing himself as one of the most dominant professional wrestlers. Roman Reigns has ascended to the top of the mountain, and nobody appears close to his peak.

The Tribal Chief has defeated and, at times, downright annihilated some of the best WWE Superstars of all time. He's also crushed some of the biggest up-and-coming stars in the industry. Despite several formidable rivals, Reigns remains the undisputed world champion.

If the powerful Bronson Reed does return to the company, he'd be a credible threat to The Head of the Table. He has power and speed, and the two men clashing would be fascinating to watch. If anyone can take down The Bloodline, it might be Reed.

It remains a mystery as to whether Bronson Reed will return to World Wrestling Entertainment or not. If he does make a big comeback in WWE, the master of the Tsunami will surely make a splash on the scene.

What do you think Bronson Reed should do if he were to return to WWE? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy