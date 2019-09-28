5 Possible opponents for The Undertaker at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Will Kane or Sting face The Undertaker next?

It has been confirmed that The Undertaker will be involved at WWE’s next event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel, on October 31.

The WrestleMania icon has appeared at all three of WWE’s major shows in the country (the Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel 2018 and Super ShowDown), and his status for the 2019 edition of Crown Jewel in Riyadh was confirmed on Friday when he cut a short promo to advertise the event.

“Welcome to Riyadh season. Our signature event, Crown Jewel, will be a spectacle of historic proportions, bringing together WWE Superstars from the past and present.”

In 2018, The Undertaker defeated Rusev in a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble, while he went on to team with Kane in a losing effort against Triple H and the returning Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel.

Earlier this year, he defeated Goldberg at Super ShowDown in a match that was widely criticised after Goldberg legitimately knocked himself out following a spear into the ring post.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Crown Jewel show, let’s take a look at five Superstars who The Undertaker could realistically face in a one-on-one match.

#5 Elias

For just the third time in his 29-year WWE career, The Undertaker did not compete in a match at this year’s WrestleMania. Instead, “The Deadman” appeared on the following night’s episode of RAW, where he hit Elias with a chokeslam and a tombstone.

At the time, it appeared as though the segment may have taken place to plant the seeds for a one-on-one match between the two men at Super ShowDown. However, The Undertaker ended up facing Goldberg in the main event, while Elias participated in a 51-man Battle Royal.

Five months later, Elias remains one of the top bad guys on the roster and, much like Rusev (w/Aiden English) at the Greatest Royal Rumble, he would be a suitable heel opponent if WWE wants ‘Taker to showcase his iconic moves and pick up a dominant victory.

