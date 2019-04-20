5 Possible feuds we could get after the Superstar Shake-up

This is bound to happen soon

The annual WWE Superstar Shake-up for this year has gone into the record books. Several Superstars from all three brands ended up switching shows, leading to new beginnings and tag team breakups.

The red brand has scored one of the most popular Superstars in recent times, in the form of AJ Styles, while SmackDown Live is now home to The Big Dog, Roman Reigns. Teams like The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, SAnitY, and The Sky Pirates have all been broken up courtesy of the Superstar Shakeup. But, what we did get is a hope to witness some long-anticipated classic matches that the fans have been clamouring for a while.

Let's take a look at 5 possible feuds that we could see, now that the Superstar Shake-up is done and dusted with.

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Reigns and Bryan shaking hands

These two had a short rivalry post Reigns' win in the Royal Rumble match in 2015. Fans had been wanting Bryan in the main event of WrestleMania for the second year in a row and wasn't pleased one bit with The Big Dog winning the free-for-all. Reigns defeated Bryan to advance to 'Mania for a match against Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Four long years later, we have finally got these two premier athletes on one show. A lot has changed since WrestleMania 31, as Daniel Bryan has come out of his retirement and become quite possibly the biggest heel in WWE. Roman Reigns recently made his triumphant return after battling leukemia and went on to defeat Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows.

A program featuring these two, with a big match at the biggest party of the summer, would be something that has promising written all over it. It would be interesting to see a full-fledged heel Byran take on the polarizing Superstar in Reigns at a future PPV.

