5 potential opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE ever since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the eighth time this November. If reports are to be believed, Lesnar will return to the ring once again for Crown Jewel in the Kingdom.

At Crown Jewel 2021, Lesnar suffered a loss to Roman Reigns. The Beast Incarnate was successful in the 2019 edition of the show, where he defeated Cain Velasquez.

It’s no secret that fans in Saudi Arabia would love to see Brock Lesnar perform at the event. That could give the company enough reason to bring him back for a big match.

Additionally, Lesnar is advertised for next year’s Day 1 Premium Live Event. A match in Saudi Arabia could lay the platform for a massive feud for the former MMA star at next year’s show.

Lesnar seems to be done feuding with Roman Reigns for some time. This could allow him to face a different competitor in Riyadh. Several deserving superstars could face The Beast Incarnate and give him a top match.

With that said, check out the five potential opponents for Brock Lesnar at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#5. Tyson Fury could return for another match at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2022. While many fans never thought they’d see such a booking in WWE, things have changed a lot since the company started holding events in Saudi Arabia.

Several big names have already made their in-ring debuts in Saudi Arabia. One of those is none other than Tyson Fury. The Gypsy King defeated Braun Strowman at the 2019 Crown Jewel event.

This year, fans could see Fury return for another wrestling match in the ring. This time, he could face the biggest fish in the sea, Brock Lesnar. The boxer has already hinted that he could potentially face The Beast Incarnate in a WWE match.

"Who knows. After Braun Strowman, who knows what lies beneath? Maybe Cain Velasquez, maybe Brock Lesnar. Who knows?" Tyson said.

Massive bookings have helped Premium Live Events in Saudi Arabia make headlines. A match between Fury and Lesnar is sure to send shockwaves across the sports industry and attract attention from all around the world.

#4. Drew McIntyre is looking for a rematch against Brock Lesnar

Crown Jewel could benefit from a match between Lesnar and McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is currently neck-deep in a rivalry with Karrion Kross. After passing out to the Kross Jacket, McIntyre is itching to give The Herald of Doomsday a taste of the Claymore Kick.

However, that rivalry could come to an end in October if WWE is looking for a big rival for Brock Lesnar. McIntyre has faced The Beast Incarnate in the past and has slayed him to win the WWE Championship.

The Scottish Warrior has admitted that he wants to face Lesnar in the ring again – this time in front of a live crowd. Crown Jewel will host one of WWE’s most passionate international crowds, and it could be the perfect place for the two men to meet again.

Appearing on The Bump, the Scottish Warrior made his intentions to face Lesnar clear. The former WWE Champion said:

"I’m always excited to get into the ring with the absolute best. There’s not many that are as good or as physical as Brock Lesnar. At WrestleMania, I did defeat him in five minutes. But I would like the opportunity to face Brock again and in front of a live audience," admitted McIntyre.

It wouldn’t take long to build a top rivalry between them for Crown Jewel. They already have a rich past, and the creative team could build on Lesnar’s hunger to exact revenge on the man who defeated him not too long ago.

#3. Gunther is proving to be a tough opponent on SmackDown

The Ring General has the potential to replace Brock Lesnar in WWE

Gunther had one of the most dominant reigns as champion in WWE with the NXT UK Title around his waist. The current Intercontinental Champion is looking to replicate that success with his current title and has already shown what he’s capable of on the SmackDown brand.

There aren’t many men in WWE who can match the brutality of The Ring General. However, Brock Lesnar is second to none when it comes to annihilating opponents in the ring.

WWE could look to book a battle of heavyweights at Crown Jewel. It could lead to a match between The Ring General and The Beast Incarnate without any titles on the line.

In an interview with Sport Bible, Gunther expressed his desire to face the former Universal Champion in a match.

"For sure. I think right now there's no smarter professional wrestlers than Brock Lesnar at the moment. I'm aware of the -- I don't know -- the negative reactions he gets by the fans, but if I ever end up in that position in my career, I would be very thankful [laughs]. For sure, 100 per cent," Gunther said. "I think Brock is amazing and I would love to do that."

A solid contest against Brock will help Gunther make a statement in front of an international crowd. It could also be the perfect way to hand the giant his first clean pinfall loss on the main roster.

#2. Karrion Kross' return has changed the game in WWE

Karrion Kross made a surprise return to WWE soon after Triple H took over the creative team. He took down Drew Gulak in the ring and has punished Drew McIntyre with the Kross Jacket.

The Herald of Doomsday is ready for a rivalry with McIntyre. The two men will be aiming to emerge as the next challengers to Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, the creative team could look to put Kross through another test if he goes through The Scottish Warrior. He could get a dream match against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel to prove himself as the meanest worker in the ring.

The two-time NXT Champion recently teased a match against The Beast Incarnate on an Instagram story. The dream match could come true in November if Triple H and his men are ready to give Kross a massive push.

A win against Brock Lesnar would put Kross on the map in the industry. It would also help him qualify for a match against Roman Reigns for his championships.

#1. Will fans get Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar Part 2?

A rematch at WWE Crown Jewel would be great for the fans

Fans got a dream match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble 2022. Lashley suffered a legitimate shoulder injury during the contest. However, he still emerged victorious after interference from Roman Reigns.

The All Mighty has already defeated one of the biggest men in the industry. However, he believes he still has some unfinished business with The Beast Incarnate.

Speaking to So Catch, Lashley made it clear that his rivalry with Brock Lesnar is far from over.

"Did I get a chance to beat him up the way that I wanted to?" Lashley said. "No, but I did pin him, so there’s one good thing and the rest is bad. Hopefully we get an opportunity to go in there again and actually really slug it out... There’s gonna be another Brock and Bobby match-up and I’ll really be able to beat him up the way that I want to."

Reports also suggest that a match between Lashley and Lesnar is in the works for Crown Jewel. If all goes according to plan, it could be the biggest match on the card for the Premium Live Event. It would be great to see a decisive end to the rivalry between the two goliaths.

