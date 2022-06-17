5 recent instances when WWE changed its plans

WWE usually has potential storylines and feuds set up in advance and it helps to have a plan and direction for the stars and Champions. This makes the flow of RAW and SmackDown more fluid when storylines are planned out months in advance.

There are, however, several situations that can force a wrestling company to alter its plans. The COVID pandemic forced everyone to alter their operating procedures. Some smaller promotions closed down completely but reopened once it subsided while others were put out of business. Companies like AEW, WWE, and IMPACT, found a way to keep going.

Injuries can also alter plans for a given star. Cody Rhodes was likely set for a big program leading up to SummerSlam. With his unfortunate pectoral injury before Hell in a Cell, however, he'll be out of action for nine months.

The last few months have seen some plan changes. While WrestleMania is usually a setup for angles until SummerSlam, some storylines still need to be altered. Here are five recent instances when WWE changed its plans.

#5 Lacey Evans moved from SmackDown to RAW and back to SmackDown

Evans qualified for Money in the Bank on last week's SmackDown.

Vignettes for Evans' return started airing on SmackDown after WM 38. She recounted her tough upbringing and how it helped mold her into the woman she is today. The segments aired on the blue brand for several weeks.

In one episode, her storytelling segment aired on RAW. Evans was then slated to join the RAW roster after being hyped on SmackDown. She was supposed to compete on Memorial Day for the first time since giving birth last year.

Despite being advertised for the Memorial Day, Evans didn't competed. Instead, she was reportedly moved back to SmackDown where she competed and qualified for Money in the Bank. SmackDown needs more female competitors, so this change was the right move by WWE.

#4 Money in the Bank has two big changes

Money in the Bank was originally scheduled to take place at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. WWE then moved the event to a smaller venue, the MGM Grand Garden Arena. One report rumored that tickets weren't selling out, so WWE opted to switch venues.

Another report mentioned how MITB is on the same night as UFC 276 and might have trouble against the MMA company in its hometown. The venue change took Roman Reigns off the card. He recently negotiated a new deal that has him working on fewer dates.

Since Riddle had been battling the Bloodline for months, it appeared as if he was slated to challenge the Tribal Chief. The match will mark the first defense of the Unified Championship since Reigns won the belts in April.

Riddle vs. Reigns will instead take place on SmackDown. It could set things up for Riddle to qualify for MITB as he is from Las Vegas. Whatever happens, WWE changed venues for one of its most anticipated events about a month before it was scheduled to happen.

#3 The debut of Max Dupri's first client was delayed a week

Who is the first client of Max Dupri?

Dupri debuted on SmackDown when he approached WWE Official Adam Pearce. The former NXT star revealed that he was the proprietor of Maximum Male Models and that he would have some clients.

His first client was supposed to debut on last week's SmackDown. During last week's show, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announced that Dupri was "stuck in Europe due to travel issues."

There may not have been enough time on the show to fit a debut into the program. The Intercontinental title was on the line and there was a big match between Sami Zayn and Riddle. WWE may still be undecided on who the first client should be. Things should be clear on this week's show. If not, the angle might turn into another Veer Mahaan situation.

#2 The WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament

Sasha Banks and Naomi won the titles at WM 38.

Sasha Banks and Naomi were the most recent WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They reportedly walked out of WWE due to creative differences and were suspended indefinitely. The titles were vacated and on SmackDown, Cole and McAfee announced that there would be a future tournament to crown the new Women's Tag Team Champs.

It would have made sense for the tournament to start after WM Backlash so that the stories for the event could be concluded. The premium live event came and went and there was no word after it about crowning new Champions.

The situation was unexpected, so WWE announced a logical way to handle it. Nothing has been mentioned over the last two weeks about the titles or crowning new titleholders. It could still happen since it is said to be "a future tournament."

#1 The saga of Edge and Judgment Day unfolded unexpectedly

Edge turned heel during the build-up to his WrestleMania match against AJ Styles. At WM, Damien Priest joined the Hall-of-Famer, helping him defeat the Phenomenal One. Rhea Ripley then joined the faction at WM Backlash.

Throughout the feud, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan allied with Styles. The face trio lost a six-person tag team match at Hell in a Cell. The following day on RAW, Balor joined Judgment Day and helped kick Edge out of the group.

The pairing was only a few months old and it was strange to see its leader get kicked out of the group. Some reports suggested that WWE wanted to add supernatural elements to the group, but Edge did not. The betrayal might have been more effective had it played over more months.

