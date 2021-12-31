5 recent news & rumors about Brock Lesnar – Potential spoiler for WWE Day 1, Huge swerve on the cards? (December 31st, 2021)

Welcome to our weekly roundup of WWE news stories and rumors regarding Brock Lesnar. With his match against Roman Reigns at Day 1 merely days away, this week is an interesting one for the eight-time WWE World Champion.

Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship following weeks of intriguing build. We'll take a look at a couple of notes about the match and who'll potentially start 2022 as Universal Champion.

Elsewhere, The Beast Incarnate has been a hot topic of conversation across Sportskeeda Wrestling's exclusive shows. Most notably, a former WWE Superstar had some positive words about him behind the scenes.

So, without further ado, let's dive right in and take a look at this week's most important stories regarding Brock Lesnar as WWE Day 1 approaches.

#5. WWE has big plans for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1

Tomorrow night's clash between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will be explosive. WWE reportedly has major plans for the match at Day 1, as evidenced by the Universal Champion missing a few recent live events amid an increase in COVID-19 cases within the promotion and elsewhere.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that it's very important for WrestleMania that Reigns, Lesnar, and Paul Heyman do not miss Day 1. This indicates something big will happen, potentially leading to a third match at WrestleMania 38.

The feud between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar has been excellent so far, with WWE pacing the biggest plot points to perfection over the past four months.

#4. Alberto Del Rio reveals how Brock Lesnar is behind in the scenes in WWE

Alberto El Patron @PrideOfMexico Muchas personas me preguntas bastante frecuente por Brock Lesnar. Tal y como dijo @RRWWE @rdore2000 , Brock Lesnar siempre fue amable con nosotros. Respetaba que peleaba MMA y lucha. Sólo tengo palabras positivas sobre mis interacciones con Brock Lesnar. Muchas personas me preguntas bastante frecuente por Brock Lesnar. Tal y como dijo @RRWWE a @rdore2000 , Brock Lesnar siempre fue amable con nosotros. Respetaba que peleaba MMA y lucha. Sólo tengo palabras positivas sobre mis interacciones con Brock Lesnar. https://t.co/d0YUiEZTu6

Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio was a recent guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he spoke about how Brock Lesnar is like behind the scenes.

Del Rio, who has been cleared of all charges, spoke highly of The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar was not only nice to him, but his ring announcer Ricardo Rodriguez as well:

"Brock was nice to both of us. That tells you a lot about the person that Brock Lesnar is. Because he could have just worked with me and ignored Ricardo as some other performers did, but he didn't. He acknowledged Ricardo. He gave an opportunity to Ricardo and now I'm always going to be grateful for that."

The stories of Brock Lesnar being a great guy backstage in WWE never get old. It is always fascinating to hear them, considering how private he is as a person.

