5 released wrestlers WWE should bring back in 2024

WWE has already surprised fans with several returning stars in 2024. During the 2024 Royal Rumble, wrestling fans saw the return of Naomi and Andrade. Similarly, The Authors of Pain and legendary manager Paul Ellering returned to the spotlight on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown on January 5.

2024 still has a long way to go. There are still plenty of surprises and returns that the Stamford-based promotion could potentially have in store for wrestling fans worldwide.

With arguably the most electrifying and controversial comeback story of the year, The Rock came back to WWE looking for a main event match at WrestleMania XL. However, it appears as if 2023/2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes will get the top spot against Roman Reigns instead.

Who else will wrestling fans witness returning to their television screens in 2024? Without further ado, here are five released wrestlers that WWE ought to consider bringing back this year!

#5. Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting

The Icon Sting is set to finish up his run with AEW at the upcoming Revolution pay-per-view in a tag team title match against The Young Bucks. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the WCW legend and Darby Allin won the AEW World Tag Team Titles from Ricky Starks and Big Bill.

The Bucks brutally attacked Darby and Sting following their title win. The upcoming bout on March 3 is being presented as Sting's retirement/final match.

Once the six-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion is done with AEW, he should consider going back to WWE. There's always the chance that the Stamford-based promotion could finally arrange the dream match between Sting and The Undertaker, especially if it were a Cinematch Match.

The Icon could also take advantage of what would likely be a lucrative Legends deal with the company, which includes special appearances at WWE events and in video games, as well as the release of Sting-related merchandise.

Sting made his WWE debut during the main event of Survivor Series 2014, helping Dolph Ziggler secure the win against The Authority. During his run with the company, The Icon wrestled Seth Rollins and Triple H.

Sting left WWE for AEW in 2020, reigniting his wrestling career after it was put on hold following a severe injury he sustained against Rollins in the main event of Night Of Champions 2015.

WrestleMania XL might be too soon for a Sting return in WWE, but fans in Philadelphia and across the globe would love it if that dream scenario turned out to be a reality in April 2024.

#4. Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona

Since being released by WWE in April 2020, the wrestler formerly known as Zack Ryder has built up quite a reputation for himself on the independent wrestling scene. The former Intercontinental Champion has evolved his in-ring character into becoming both The Indy God and The Deathmatch King, achieving massive critical acclaim and title wins along the way.

Cardona's wife, Chelsea Green, is currently one of the top female competitors in WWE's women's division. Perhaps her husband will one day join her in the Stamford-based company, maybe this year. If that happens, Cardona and Green could become an on-screen couple on Monday Night RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently said that her husband might join the company soon.

Matt Cardona is currently a free agent who is teasing a Deathmatch showdown with Mick Foley. Cardona has certainly proven his worth as a singles performer since departing the Stamford-based promotion, and he would most certainly be a worthwhile acquisition for the company if they were to ink a new deal with him.

#3. Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Mickie James appears ready for a WWE return following a social media post she made directed at SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who is also her husband. In early February 2024, a fan tweeted that the blue brand's signing of Tiffany Stratton and Naomi was Aldis' best decision since marrying James.

Hardcore Country retweeted the fan and wrote:

"Ummm… Thank you? Ps @RealNickAldis if you’re handing out contracts… I might know someone. #foreverworker"

The SmackDown General Manager jokingly responded to his wife's tweet with a GIF of Steve Blackman and the comment, "Waaay ahead of you babe..."

In 2023, there were reports of internal talks within WWE about Mickie James making her return to the company. Her new role was reportedly to be the co-GM of SmackDown alongside Nick Aldis. However, Aldis ended up becoming the sole General Manager of the blue brand while Mickie was still finishing up with IMPACT Wrestling.

James had two stints with WWE. Her first run with the company lasted from 2003 to April 2010. During that time, she won the Divas Championship once and the Women's Title five times.

The 44-year-old re-signed with WWE in 2016 and stayed until April 2021, when her belongings were controversially sent back to her in a trash bag. Outside of Titanland, James became a five-time TNA Knockouts World Champion.

James is a seasoned veteran of professional wrestling, and she'd be a valuable asset to WWE as either an authority figure or in-ring competitor.

During her most recent run in IMPACT Wrestling, Mickie proved that she can still perform at a top level. In 2024, could we see James once again in a WWE ring?

#2. Dustin Rhodes, known in WWE as Goldust

Dustin Rhodes has revitalized his wrestling career in AEW. The Natural was with All Elite Wrestling from the beginning, notably putting on a blood-soaked classic with his brother Cody at Double Or Nothing 2019.

Dustin's AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in September 2024. When that happens, will The Artist Formerly Known As Goldust return to WWE? Some fans want to see him back in the Stamford-based company as soon as possible, especially after The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference.

One fan even suggested Tony Khan release Dustin early from his contract following Rocky's slap. During his time in WWE, Goldust became a decorated mid-card star, winning numerous titles, including three reigns as Intercontinental Champion and nine reigns as Hardcore Champion.

The Golden One also found success in the tag team division, winning the World Tag Team Titles with Booker T once and the WWE Tag Team Championship with his brother twice. In total, Goldust became a three-time tag team champion in WWE, with his last reign occurring alongside Stardust.

Goldust departed from WWE in 2019 after requesting his release, but perhaps 2024 is the right year for him to return home to the promotion that allowed him to stand out on his own.

When he made his mark in WWE during the mid-1990s, Dustin became much more than the grandson of a plumber. Rhodes left the shadow of his father by becoming The Bizarre One. Maybe sometime this year, Dustin's road will lead to Titan Towers.

#1. "Real1" Enzo Amore

The wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore can be found competing on the independent wrestling scene since his time in the Stamford-based company came to an end in early 2018.

Most recently, Real1 performed in Ohio Valley Wrestling, making his debut in early January 2024. Last year, nZo wrestled on the card for numerous promotions, including NJPW, MLW, AAA, XPW, and Battleground Championship Wrestling, among others.

His most recent appearances in OVW can be found on YouTube, and it's clear that when it comes to cutting promos, Enzo hasn't lost a step. Muscles Marinara knows how to engage the live audience and get the crowd excited. He'll likely never get a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer, but his charisma makes up for that.

If Enzo somehow returned to Titanland in 2024, sending him to NXT would arguably be the best place for the former two-time Cruiserweight Champion to reconnect with the WWE Universe.

Returning to NXT would allow Enzo to return to his roots and redefine himself in the Stamford-based promotion. While on the developmental brand, Amore could acquaint himself with "The Don" Tony D'Angelo and The Family.

Enzo could also potentially become an underdog contender for one or more of NXT's singles titles, including the North American Championship and the NXT Heritage Cup.

Amore had a lot of backstage heat leading up to his release in 2018. However, he's largely stayed out of trouble since his firing and was legally cleared of the allegations that led to his dismissal. The company has given second chances to wrestlers in the past, and they might have Enzo Amore one day returning to WWE.

