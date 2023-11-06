5 released wrestlers who could be coming back to WWE after Crown Jewel 2023

WWE is hot off the heels of Crown Jewel 2023. Fans were treated to a surprise return from a top Japanese female wrestler, and a new champion was crowned. What's next for WWE in 2023 and beyond?

In 2023, WWE has set multiple records when it comes to revenue and premium live events. Yet, the company has released more wrestlers this year than they've brought back. In September, over 20 WWE Superstars were let go.

In recent weeks, we've also seen the return of familiar faces like Carlito and Nia Jax. Most recently, former NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane made her return at Crown Jewel 2023, helping IYO SKY clinch a victory over Bianca Belair. Other wrestlers like former RAW Tag Team Champions, The Authors of Pain are reportedly already signed by WWE (according to Fightful) and waiting to be reintroduced. Fresh stars like Jade Cargill and the wrestler formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr. (Lexis King) were also recently signed by WWE.

While there are only a couple of months left in 2023, that's still more than enough time for the company to bring back more WWE Superstars of the past. Without further ado, let's look at five released wrestlers who could return to the Stamford-based promotion after Crown Jewel 2023!

#5. Five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James

Multi-time Women's Champion Mickie James was released by WWE in April 2021. Her departure was mired in controversy because someone from the company had sent her belongings back to her in a trash bag. The person responsible for the disrespectful act was reportedly fired after Mickie publicly addressed the incident on social media.

Mickie made a one-off return to WWE, competing in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. While wrestling as a free agent, Hardcore Country would mostly perform for IMPACT Wrestling. However, after losing to Trinity at Bound For Glory 2023, James might be on her way back to WWE.

There were reports of internal talks within WWE about Mickie James returning to the company as a co-GM, alongside her husband, Nick Aldis. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion is currently the sole General Manager of SmackDown. Mickie could potentially join Nick in some capacity on WWE programming sometime in the future.

Mickie's former rival Trish Stratus would love to see her WrestleMania 22 opponent have "a better send-off" from WWE. Stratus recently concluded a feud with Becky Lynch, losing to The Man at WWE Payback 2023 in September. Despite not appearing on WWE programming in the recent weeks following her defeat, it's possible we could see Stratus on television just in time for a potential Mickie James return. Mickie and Trish could start a new chapter in their epic rivalry, or they could become allies, and go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Despite working for promotions like NWA and IMPACT since leaving WWE, Mickie James is apparently still a free agent (per a report from Fightful). This means there aren't any contracts preventing her from showing up in the Stamford-based promotion.

#4. Two-time WWE Champion CM Punk

The Second City Saint is heavily rumored for a WWE return, despite various reports deeply contradicting these rumors. Past reports suggested that WWE is uninterested in signing CM Punk, yet the company continues to put out subtle teases on Monday Night RAW that seem to indicate that the return of The Straight Edge Savior may be in the cards after all. There's also a recent report from BWE of Punk being scheduled for a conference call with WWE, perhaps to discuss a potential return to the company.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is the premium live event that many fans speculate will be where Punk makes his long-awaited comeback, especially because the event is scheduled to take place on Punk's turf. The Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, is set to play host to the 37th annual Survivor Series.

If Punk were to return to WWE, maybe his first opponent would be Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style recently employed Punk's finisher "Go To Sleep" on Ricochet, and Nakamura seemingly referred to Punk's "Cult of Personality" theme song when he asked, "Who is worthy enough to set me free?"

Fans are also day-dreaming about the potential of CM Punk challenging either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns for their respective straps. Punk did face both wrestlers during his previous stint with the company, but it wasn't for a major title like the ones currently held by Rollins and Reigns.

CM Punk walked out on WWE in 2014 following that year's Royal Rumble. He'd be officially fired by the company on his wedding day in June of that year. Since his release, Punk has attempted careers in UFC and AEW, both resulting in controversy. Only time will tell if WWE takes a second chance on The Second City Saint.

#3. Former member of SAnitY, Killian Dain

In recent weeks, Nikki Cross has been acting particularly strange (more so than usual), causing some fans and dirt sheet writers to wonder if this behavior is a sign of someone very close to Nikki returning to WWE. Killian Dan is the real-life husband of Cross. He was also her stablemate on NXT as part of the faction known as SAnitY.

There is currently speculation online about Killian Dain returning to WWE to reunite with Nikki Cross on Monday Night RAW. In 2022, there was also speculation of Dain possibly returning to the Stamford-based promotion as part of a SAnitY revival. While that didn't turn out to be the case last year, Killian could still return to WWE in the coming weeks. After all, much like Mickie James, Dain is currently a free agent and is not signed by any major North American wrestling promotion.

Dain's former non-SAnitY-related tag team partner, Drake Maverick, is currently working with WWE as part of the company's creative team. Perhaps fans will get to see a reunion of this wacky pairing, if Killian were to make a WWE comeback.

If Dain does come back to reunite with Cross, there are plenty of match-ups for the big man on the red brand. Killian and Cross could feud with the likes of Monday Night RAW's Ivar and Valhalla. A match between Bronson Reed and Dain would be a collision of massive superheavyweights, and it would be a battle that Big E and many in the WWE Universe would enjoy. Dain could also potentially be a formidable opponent for the longest-reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther.

Killian Dain last competed in a WWE ring on the June 8, 2021, episode of NXT. During that show, Dain lost to Hit Row's Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. The former SAnitY member was released by WWE later that month on June 25th.

Last year, when asked about a potential WWE return, Killian Dain said "Never say never."

While using the ring name "Big Damo", Dain can still be found wrestling on the independent circuit in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

#2. Former IMPACT World Champion Sami Callihan

Sami Callihan became a free agent after his contract with IMPACT Wrestling expired on September 30, 2023. While there is speculation of Callihan joining AEW, alongside longtime friend Jon Moxley, there's still a chance The Death Machine will be making his way back to WWE.

WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross sent out identical posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), writing that the two-time NXT Champion is opening a door for Sami Callihan. Kross was at one point the REVOLVER Champion in a promotion run by Callihan. Now it appears that Karrion is willing to return the favor to Sami by inviting him back to WWE.

Callihan was originally signed by the Stamford-based conglomerate in 2013. He left WWE in November 2015, after requesting his release from the company. During his time under a WWE contract, Sami used the ring name "Solomon Crowe" and competed on NXT, primarily appearing in dark matches and at house shows. Since leaving WWE, Callihan became a top star in TNA, leading a stable, Ohio Versus Everything, and becoming an IMPACT World Champion.

If Callihan were to return to WWE, he could also link up with a former ally/opponent from CZW named Joe Gacy. The Death Machine and Gacy were also part of the group known as The Switchblade Conspiracy, alongside Jon Moxley. They were a team that embraced ultraviolence, thriving in the gory environment of Combat Zone Wrestling. Most recently, during the second night of NXT Halloween Havoc, Gacy spoke about his violent past. Maybe fans can see a face from Gacy's violent past join him on the white-and-gold brand.

Expand Tweet

If the Death Machine does return to WWE, will he go back to his former NXT developmental name of "Solomon Crowe," or will he continue to use the name that's garnered acclaim, Sami Callihan?

#1. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Alexander Wolfe

Alexander Wolfe last competed in a WWE ring on the May 18, 2021, episode of NXT. During that episodic edition of the developmental brand, Wolfe was defeated by former SAnitY stablemate, Killian Dain. Before the bout, Wolfe was a member of Imperium. However, after losing to Dain, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci blindsided Wolfe from behind, effectively ejecting him from the faction. The very next day, Wolfe was released from WWE.

If Alexander Wolfe were to return to WWE, perhaps he could enact some revenge against Imperium. If Killian Dain also returns, wrestling fans could be treated to a faction war between Gunther's group and the returning SAnitY (without Eric Young). Dain and Wolfe could also add depth to WWE's tag team division on Monday Night RAW. They could take the fight to The New Day, Alpha Academy, Gunther, Vinci, Kaiser, and possibly even Judgment Day.

The WWE Universe could also be treated to a battle between SAnitY and The Viking Raiders. But that's only after Erik returns from injury, and if WWE decides to re-sign Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain. If all that happens, there are plenty of viable options for match-ups, including a six-person tag team match between Erik, Ivar, and Valhalla, and the tandem of Nikki Cross, Wolfe, and Dain.

As previously mentioned, Wolfe is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He won the gold alongside Eric Young as a member of SAnitY on the former black-and-gold brand. In 2017, the faction was named "tag team of the year" during the NXT Year-End Awards.

Much like his former tag team partner Killian Dain, Alexander Wolfe is a free agent. Wolfe currently wrestles as "Axel Tischer" on the independent scene in Europe.

