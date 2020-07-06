5 Rumors that came true this week - Superstar injured during RKO spot, Talk on Brock Lesnar dream match confirmed, WWE buys another promotion and more

Vince McMahon is also happy with a top WWE Superstar's new non-wrestling role.

The outcome of a huge title match was also spoiled, but WWE might have a swerve in store.

Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar.

We're back with another edition of our weekly series where we note the biggest rumors from the professional wrestling grapevine that came true. We begin with a rumor about Edge's injury and, as previously reported, he did actually tear his triceps during an RKO spot at WWE Backlash.

During a recent interview, Samoa Joe also confirmed an earlier report which revealed the backstage reaction to his commentary work.

WWE completed the purchase of a popular wrestling promotion in the United States after months of speculation and negotiations.

A title change was also confirmed to take place after a spoiler got leaked online, however, WWE could be scrambling to make a few changes.

Lastly, a dream match for Brock Lesnar was also talked about backstage, as confirmed by another WWE Superstar.

#5. Edge did suffer the injury during an RKO spot at WWE Backlash

Edge is set to be out of action for a considerable amount of time due to a torn triceps injury, for which he's already undergone surgery.

Dave Meltzer had reported back in June that he was told by one person in the company that Edge may have suffered the injury during the second or third RKO of the match.

Edge tore his triceps in one of the retakes. I don't know the spot that he got hurt. One person speculated to me, but I don't think he knew that it may have been the second or third time they did that RKO. You know that spot where he comes down from the top rope and does that RKO. It might have been there.

During a recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Edge confirmed that he popped his triceps during the springboard RKO spot at WWE Backlash.

Edge explained:

"I did a springboard into the second RKO. I went 'ooh.' I got the cold sweats and I feel like I'm going to throw up. That's usually a sign. That's where it popped. I thought, okay, I think I have a little bit more in the tank to finish this out. We got it finished. I got to the back and I was like 'I think something happened to my tricep.' I don't think it's complete, but it feels like something. They felt around and they said 'we think it might be complete."

The Rated-R Superstar could be sidelined for up to six months but he should ideally face Orton one last time when he does return to in-ring action in the WWE.

