5 Shocking things WWE must do at Wrestlepalooza 2025

WWE is gearing up for Wrestlepalooza, which is set to take place on September 20 in Indianapolis. This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw two blockbuster matches get added to the card of the upcoming event. AJ Lee will return to in-ring action after over a decade, as she teams up with CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch in a Mixed Tag Team Match, and The Usos will battle Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match.Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer will lock horns with IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship, and John Cena will face his longtime rival, Brock Lesnar, in a singles bout. The upcoming premium live event will mark WWE's streaming debut on ESPN.Therefore, to make the show memorable, the creative team will look to execute several twists and turns. That being said, let's look at five shocking things WWE must do at Wrestlepalooza:#5. Triple H should book Dominik Mysterio to leave The Judgment DayEven though cracks within The Judgment Day seem to grow deeper with each passing week, there has been no major development recently. Fans have been waiting for the heel faction to implode, but the creative team seems to be taking its time to execute the same.That said, Wrestlepalooza could be where the heel faction starts disintegrating. Since Dominik Mysterio seems to be going against his stablemates to have El Grande Americano in his corner recently, WWE should run the angle of &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom officially quitting The Judgment Day at the upcoming event in Indianapolis.Although none of the faction members have been booked for a match yet, the creative team could run it as a standalone segment on the show.#4. Asuka must cost IYO SKY a potential Women's World Championship victoryIYO SKY will have an opportunity to win the vacant Women's World Championship, as she faces Stephanie Vaquer for the title at Wrestlepalooza. However, even though she has a major match coming up, The Genius of the Sky is currently embroiled in a complicated storyline. Her former Damage CTRL stablemate, Asuka, has been taking issue with SKY's friendship with Rhea Ripley.The Empress of Tomorrow has been dominantly calling the shots and pushing SKY to follow her commands. Given her recent attitude toward The Genius of the Sky, it's just a matter of time before Asuka fully turns on IYO SKY, and there would be no better place to execute the turn than Wrestlepalooza.#3. LA Knight joining The VisionThings haven't been working out so well for LA Knight for quite some time. It's been a while since The Megastar scored a meaningful victory. On this week's RAW, the former United States Champion attempted to fight The Vision alongside The Usos. However, Knight received a Spear from Jey Uso for his efforts.Continuously falling prey to The Vision's tactics and butting heads with other babyfaces may cause Knight's frustration to boil over. After the events at this week's Monday night show, the creative team should book The Megastar to join Seth Rollins' faction for the upcoming event.#2. Kaitlyn must return to WWE to ruin AJ Lee's in-ring returnAJ Lee's return to WWE after over a decade has ruined Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's plan to terrorize CM Punk. The two power couples are set to collide in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the forthcoming PLE. That said, WWE should bring back a ghost from AJ's past to interfere in the bout at Wrestlepalooza.The name in question here is AJ Lee's former tag team partner-turned-bitter rival, Kaitlyn. Given how well The Hybrid Diva knows AJ, The Vision should recruit her to counter the return of The Black Widow.#1. Jey Uso should turn heel at WrestlepaloozaJey Uso showed a different version of himself on this week's RAW. During the closing moments of the show, The YEET Master took out LA Knight with a Spear. It appears that Jey has taken Roman Reigns' advice from a couple of weeks ago to heart and has started focusing on himself rather than his peers.Jimmy Uso called out his twin for sounding like OTC1. However, The YEET Master seemingly had no issue with it. The fun-loving and always 'yeeting' Jey Uso appears to be corrupted by his desire for power and success, much like what happened with his cousin, Roman Reigns, in 2020.The Usos are set to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at Wrestlepalooza, and WWE should use the hype around this event to turn Main Event Jey heel.