5 signs Brock Lesnar won't return to WWE anytime soon

Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 36 when he faced Drew McIntyre and lost the WWE Championship to him. Since then, The Beast Incarnate hasn't appeared on WWE television, with rumors now suggesting that he has parted ways with the company.

Vince McMahon almost always seems to offer Brock Lesnar a new contract even if he's not going use him at that moment.

Though it seems like both parties were unable to come to terms with a new deal, some fans believe that Lesnar will soon re-sign with WWE and return to the ring. In this article, we'll talk about the probable reasons why WWE fans may not see The Beast in the company anytime soon.

#5 Brock Lesnar is in talks with multiple companies

#5 Brock Lesnar is in talks with multiple companies



Bellator president Scott Coker reached out to Brock Lesnar's team for a potential MMA comeback. Even though Lesnar is retired from mixed martial arts, he could still perform one or a few more times. It all comes down to what they are willing to pay. If the price is right, Lesnar may not turn down an offer.

There are also rumors that UFC could book a fight between Jon Jones and Brock Lesnar. Kurt Angle recently revealed that this is the only fight Lesnar wants to be a part of, and even UFC president Dana White is willing to make it happen.

Lesnar's last UFC fight happened in 2016, and since then, he has tried to make a comeback but a return fight did not materialise for Brock lesnar. UFC fans will hope to see Jones vs Lesnar or even his debut in Bellator. If either of this is going to happen, Lesnar won't return to the WWE ring but will devote his time to prepare for his return to MMA.