5 Superstars Drew McIntyre needs to defeat to become the face of WWE

Drew McIntyre might be having the best run of his career currently, but he still has many obstacles to overcome.

It will be interesting to see how well Drew McIntyre fares against these top Superstars.

Drew McIntyre has a lot of achievements to add under his belt before he could become an all-time great

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll recently. Ever since he won the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, the Scottish Psychopath has managed to overcome all the obstacles placed in his path. At Wrestlemania 36, McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to claim his first WWE Championship.

Since April, the Chosen One has defeated The Big Show, Andrade, Seth Rollins, and others. He is now set to face his biggest challenge as the WWE Champion yet in the form of the Destroyer, Bobby Lashley.

Is Drew McIntyre WWE's next top Superstar?

There's no doubt that Drew McIntyre is WWE's next big thing, someone around whom the company can build the roster for the foreseeable future. However, to become the face of the company, the 2020 Royal Rumble winner still has a long list of Superstars to go through.

So, without any further ado, here is a list of five Superstars Drew McIntyre needs to defeat to solidify his status as the face of WWE.

#5 Randy Orton

Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre have crossed paths before

When it comes to all-time greats, Randy Orton definitely comes to mind. In a span of 18 years, the Apex Predator has won 13 World Championships, two Royal Rumble matches, and has even gone on to become a Grand Slam Champion. So, there is no denying the fact that the Viper has successfully cemented his legacy in the wrestling business.

As is evident from his feud against Edge this year and Kofi Kingston last year, Randy Orton is a fantastic storyteller both inside and outside the ring. If he can somehow get involved in a program with Drew McIntyre and remind the WWE Champion of their previous encounters in 2011 and 2013, when McIntyre was floundering in the undercard, that could make for a good storyline.

Not only will this feud give Drew McIntyre a chance to defeat one of the biggest names in WWE currently, but it will also allow the WWE Champion to tell the world how far he has come since his 3MB days.

