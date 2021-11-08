5 Superstars who could leave WWE before they get released

The unfortunate reality of being a WWE Superstar since 2020 has been that their job isn't guaranteed at all. A few times a year since April 2020, WWE has been releasing talent en masse, and the ones that happened behind the scenes have gone under the radar.

While WWE was hoarding talent until 2019 and easily handing out lucrative contracts to prevent AEW from signing them, the approach has changed now. While a certain few top-tier superstars are likely safe from being released, the number of such names seems to be reducing.

The releases of top names such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, and Nia Jax, among others, proved that few superstars are safe from the axe. However, Daniel Bryan FKA Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole are two recent examples of superstars finishing their contracts and jumping to AEW without any risk of release.

While the circumstances are undoubtedly different, these five superstars are likely to walk out of WWE after their contract expires before there is a risk of getting released.

The only problem is that the AEW roster continues to get bloated with top talent, while WWE's is thinning down as they look for a different approach to building future superstars. Even then, these five stars may prevent getting released by simply leaving when their contract expires:

#5. Shelton Benjamin - WWE contract reportedly expires soon

Shelton Benjamin has been back with WWE for over four years now. It's hard to believe because he spent most of that time in creative limbo. The most notable part of Benjamin's WWE return run has been with The Hurt Business.

Breaking up The Hurt Business proved to be a costly decision, and they were reunited several months later with no momentum on their side. Given how WWE has handled Shelton Benjamin creatively, there's a good chance of him leaving the company once his contract expires.

Benjamin's contract with WWE reportedly expires between the end of 2021 and mid-2022. While he has stated that he signed a multi-year contract, the expiry date is closing in soon, and it's even possible that neither party will be interested in renewing.

Could it mark the end of Shelton Benjamin's wrestling career?

