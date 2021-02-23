5 surprising moments from WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

It was 2011 all over again at WWE Elimination Chamber. Do fans seriously have The Miz and Edge back in WWE's main title picture? It seems the more things change, the more they remain the same in the WWE Universe.

WWE Elimination Chamber was a fun and relatively short pay-per-view on Sunday night. It was anchored by two solid Chamber matches filled with some great action.

The rest of the card provided some surprising alliances and even more unpredictable title changes. The road to WrestleMania is certainly on track.

As fans try to figure out why Asuka vanished from the show entirely, we should try to distract ourselves. So, here's a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Elimination Chamber 2021.

#5 Daniel Bryan wins the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match

Jey Uso eliminates Kevin Owens from the Elimination Chamber on Sunday night.

It seemed so well set-up. Cesaro was on a roll in recent weeks and has looked so dominant against the Smackdown roster.

It seemed natural to keep the momentum going and have him win at WWE Elimination Chamber. But, WWE always seems to pull a surprise when the Chamber is involved.

The Smackdown Elimination Chamber match was another strong one. Sami Zayn played the opportunistic heel well. Cesaro did an excellent job of looking credible in defeat.

Jey Uso played the henchman role well, as he took out Kevin Owens and Cesaro to assist his cousin Roman Reigns. However, he was unable to overcome Daniel Bryan.

Bryan dealt with a knee injury for most of the 35-minute match. When Uso went for the big splash from the top of a Chamber pod, Bryan was ready with his knees.

Just one running knee later, Daniel Bryan won his third WWE Elimination Chamber match. With other logical choices, it was surprising to see him win yet again in 2021.