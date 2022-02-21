5 Surprising Moments from WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar destroyed everyone and everything in his path. Poor Austin Theory never stood a chance. Here's to hoping that he is doing fine after that brutal F5 to end the match.

It was a solid but very predictable show. WWE seems to be on cruise control for WrestleMania. The show in Saudi Arabia provided some dominant Chamber winners, the possible final match of a pro wrestling legend and an impressive match by another legend. It doesn’t seem likely that this show will be remembered for years to come, but it did a good job of setting up for WrestleMania Season. And that was its job, right?

As we try to figure out how Madcap Moss is after being dropped on his head, we should try to distract ourselves and present a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Elimination Chamber 2022:

#5 - Short match lengths at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022

WWE Elimination Chamber was a very quick Premium Live Event on Saturday. The entire show was less than three hours long and very brief for one of their major shows in 2022. The biggest surprise was how short all the matches were in Saudi Arabia. To have all the matches in less than 15 minutes? That is shockingly short.

It's pretty common for Chamber matches to be well over thirty minutes. But on Saturday night, the intervals between each competitor were shortened. The eliminations, especially in the Men’s match, were in quick succession.

It seems WWE just wanted to get the show over with and onto its WrestleMania build as quickly as possible. That didn’t take advantage of the talented competitors in the Chamber matches who didn’t get much time to shine.

