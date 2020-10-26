Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

5 surprising moments from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

Sasha Banks is able to overcome her former best friends at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Sasha Banks is able to overcome her former best friends at WWE Hell in a Cell.
Brandon Lasher
ANALYST
Modified 26 Oct 2020, 12:07 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
Advertisement

In this unique year, we should consider Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns for an Oscar. The Universal Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell was one of the most emotional matches in the company's history. It was a night full of truly emotional moments.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a show of some surprising moments. We had a surprising heel turn, a brutal Smackdown Women’s Championship match and some real shocking title changes. The three Hell in a Cell matches certainly helped carry a truly entertaining show on Sunday night.

As everyone tries to figure out why RETRIBUTION can’t win a single match, here's a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020:

#5 RETRIBUTION loses yet again at WWE Hell in a Cell

Ali runs from Hurt Business. It is a recurring theme for this struggle faction.
Ali runs from Hurt Business. It is a recurring theme for this struggle faction.

It seems the dream of Slapjack becoming a United States Champion will have to wait. WWE Hell in a Cell has disappointed RETRIBUTION fans yet again.

RETRIBUTION is not being booked in a very strong way. It seemed like things would turn around with Mustafa Ali as the face of RETRIBUTION. But a group with members named Slapjack, Mace, and T Bar might not be destined for greatness.

It was certainly a surprise to see RETRIBUTION get a title match with Hurt Business at WWE Hell in a Cell, though nobody expected Slapjack would be wrestling in the second to last match on a WWE pay-per-view. He did well in the match, but he did lose clean to Bobby Lashley. RETRIBUTION arrived right after the match but was quickly run off by Hurt Business.

Can RETRIBUTION ever catch a break? It seems surprising to see them lose so constantly so early in their careers. It doesn’t look very promising for the heel faction stable going forward.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 26 Oct 2020, 12:07 IST
WWE Hell In A Cell 2020 The Usos Retribution Randy Orton Roman Reigns
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी