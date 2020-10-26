5 surprising moments from WWE Hell in a Cell 2020

In this unique year, we should consider Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Roman Reigns for an Oscar. The Universal Championship match at WWE Hell in a Cell was one of the most emotional matches in the company's history. It was a night full of truly emotional moments.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 was a show of some surprising moments. We had a surprising heel turn, a brutal Smackdown Women’s Championship match and some real shocking title changes. The three Hell in a Cell matches certainly helped carry a truly entertaining show on Sunday night.

As everyone tries to figure out why RETRIBUTION can’t win a single match, here's a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Hell in a Cell 2020:

#5 RETRIBUTION loses yet again at WWE Hell in a Cell

Ali runs from Hurt Business. It is a recurring theme for this struggle faction.

It seems the dream of Slapjack becoming a United States Champion will have to wait. WWE Hell in a Cell has disappointed RETRIBUTION fans yet again.

RETRIBUTION is not being booked in a very strong way. It seemed like things would turn around with Mustafa Ali as the face of RETRIBUTION. But a group with members named Slapjack, Mace, and T Bar might not be destined for greatness.

It was certainly a surprise to see RETRIBUTION get a title match with Hurt Business at WWE Hell in a Cell, though nobody expected Slapjack would be wrestling in the second to last match on a WWE pay-per-view. He did well in the match, but he did lose clean to Bobby Lashley. RETRIBUTION arrived right after the match but was quickly run off by Hurt Business.

Good thing God built me to last. Not done yet. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/h3Karx2Msv — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 26, 2020

Can RETRIBUTION ever catch a break? It seems surprising to see them lose so constantly so early in their careers. It doesn’t look very promising for the heel faction stable going forward.