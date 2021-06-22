5 Surprising Moments from WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

At WWE Hell in a Cell, it was time to keep the status quo. It really seems like WWE is waiting for the return of live crowds in July for anything major to happen in their programming.

WWE Hell in a Cell was another solid night of professional wrestling in Tampa, Florida. We had a great Hell in a Cell match to open the show, another strong match from Rollins and Cesaro, some bizarre Alexa Bliss moments and an excellent main event with a questionable finish.

It was a good night for heels on Sunday night. The WWE seems more than ready for Money in the Bank and Summerslam with some loud WWE fans again. We are all ready for crowds after so many months.

As we try to figure out how Sami Zayn won a singles match, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Hell in a Cell 2021:

#5 Heels rule the night at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021

Even Rollins seems surprised he won on Sunday night.

WWE Hell in a Cell had an interesting spot on the WWE calendar. It had to provide a good night of professional wrestling, but would it provide any real surprises? That seemed less likely. Why would you give away big title changes and huge returns in the final pay-per-view without fans?

WWE Hell in a Cell did provide a great night for the heels. Bianca Belair was really the only face to win on Sunday night. Seth Rollins defeated Cesaro with an inside cradle. Alexa Bliss and Sami Zayn picked up clean victories. Rhea Ripley, certainly acting like a heel, cheated to retain against Charlotte. And Bobby Lashley rolled up Drew McIntyre for the victory.

It seemed WWE Hell in a Cell was about setting up the near future. Why waste a crowd pleasing victory for a face when no one is around to see it? The future might be great for the good guys but Sunday was one for Team Evil.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush