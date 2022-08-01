5 surprising moments from WWE SummerSlam 2022

Could WWE SummerSlam deliver? Many fans were naturally optimistic that Triple H's promotion to Head of Creative would improve the product in a significant way. If The Biggest Party of The Summer was an indicator of the future, it could be the beginning of some great angles for long-time fans.

WWE SummerSlam was one of the most entertaining premium live events in a long time. We had some fantastic returns, a great opening match, a controversial Smackdown Women's Championship bout, and one of the wildest main events in history. Here is hoping this show is a sign of great things for the rest of 2022.

Let's take a look at the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE SummerSlam 2022:

#5 Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY arrive at WWE SummerSlam 2022

This shocking new faction could alter the landscape of the women's division in some exciting ways.

WWE SummerSlam got off to a great start with a classic match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch. For fifteen minutes, they worked at an incredible pace filled with nearly non-stop action.

The EST defeated Becky Lynch for the second time in a singles match. But the real surprises were about to happen after this epic match.

The first shocking moment saw Becky Lynch offer her hand to congratulate Bianca Belair. And nothing terrible happened! But that wasn't the last surprise in this memorable segment.

Bayley's music hit! She hadn't been in front of a live audience for over a year. But as much as we wanted to see her, it wasn't even the biggest return. The next surprise return was Dakota Kai. This is a big shock since she was released from the company this past April. But wait, there was even more! IYO SKY (FKA Io Shirai) also arrived for her main roster debut. Talk about quite the new faction.

The newest group didn't attack Belair on Saturday night as Becky Lynch stood beside Belair. But having three talented wrestlers return at SummerSlam? The RAW Women's Division has undoubtedly stepped up a notch or two.

#4 Logan Paul impresses again at WWE SummerSlam 2022

An impressive Frog Splash from Logan Paul at SummerSlam.

Teaming up with The Miz, Logan Paul wrestled in his first-ever WWE match against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. He showcased some good athleticism during the tag team battle. But how would he fare in his first ever singles match at SummerSlam? Let's say he might have a future in this business.

In his second-ever match, Paul was impressive at SummerSlam as he defeated The Miz. The latter is undoubtedly a dependable veteran who has helped many younger talents, but you still need to perform some of these difficult moves to be successful.

It was incredible to see Paul hit a cross body, standing moonsault, and a Frog Splash from the top rope through the announce table during the fourteen-minute battle. He has quite a future ahead of himself if he stays motivated and keeps winning like this.

#3 Edge returns to punish Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam 2022

One of the most surprising moments in the past few months was when Judgment Day, a stable founded by Edge, turned on its leader. Despite some cryptic videos, Edge was gone after the attack for nearly two months. That is until Saturday night at SummerSlam.

Judgment Day was involved in a high-stakes tag team match against the Mysterios. It was a No Disqualification match despite very few weapons being used in the match. The lights went out as Balor was getting ready to use a steel chair. In a very Brood-like opening, Edge had returned. He speared Priest and Balor, costing them the tag match.

It was great to see Edge as a face yet again. Hopefully, this new persona will also allow Judgment Day to have some great matches in the future. That stable needs a push, and Edge can help them get there.

#2 Ronda Rousey seemingly turns heel at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Ronda didn't take her loss well.

Liv Morgan shocked the wrestling world by winning Money in the Bank and cashing in on Ronda Rousey over four weeks ago. Morgan has been portrayed as an underdog going into her match at SummerSlam. Could she possibly change the narrative in Nashville? The answer was a resounding no.

The huge Smackdown Women's Championship match was a little over four minutes long. Morgan spent most of the match in a submission hold by Rousey. It didn't allow her to look like a strong champion at SummerSlam.

The match ended controversially. As Rousey applied the armbar on Morgan, the former's shoulders were on the mat. Liv tapped out but not before the referee counted the pinfall on Rousey and awarded the former the title.

Ronda didn't take it very well and immediately attacked Morgan. She even attacked the referee. It seems a heel turn is coming for Ronda Rousey.

#1 The Tractor Spot at WWE SummerSlam 2022

At WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar met again, but this time in a Last Man Standing match. It seemed a lot of WWE fans weren't exactly thrilled for another match in the long-term rivalry. What would it take to get the audience into this rematch? Well, that would be one of the craziest moments in history.

Cowboy Brock was taken to a whole new level on Saturday night. He drove a tractor to the ringside area. But you can't just bring a tractor and not use it during the match.

About halfway through the bout, Brock hopped in the tractor and used it to lift the corner of the ring high into the air. This caused Reigns to tumble out of the ring.

The match continued with the entire Bloodline having to work together repeatedly to finally put down Lesnar. This might be The Beast's end in the WWE ring for a while. But if it is, he has given us one shocking ending to this memorable feud at WWE SummerSlam.

