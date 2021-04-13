5 Surprising moments from WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two

WrestleMania 37 Night Two was another strong night of professional wrestling in Tampa, Florida. The fans were rewarded with a lot of heels winning matches on Sunday Night. It seemed a little deflating for the live audience for sure.

We had a bizarre opening match, a fun Women’s Tag Team match, an excellent ten-minute Owens-Zayn encounter, a lot of title changes and an excellent WrestleMania main event. WWE is well set up for the future after these two wonderful nights in Tampa. It is just a shame we will go back to shows with no fans for the foreseeable future.

As we still try to figure out why no drums were used in a Nigerian Drum Fight, we should try to distract ourselves and present the list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two:

#5 Heels win every title match at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two

It was a good night for evil at WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

WrestleMania 37 Night Two gave us a pleasant surprise. WWE has done a terrible job of building credible heels in recent years. The good guys overcame the odds time and time again, especially at WrestleMania. But WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two had a big twist. We had five title matches and five victories for team evil. That is one way to not give fans what they wanted.

At WrestleMania 37 Night Two, the fans were surely left disappointed. In a surprisingly good tag team match, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained the titles to a more surprisingly fan-supported team of Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

Sheamus hit a brutal Brogue Kick to win the United States Championship. Apollo Crews cheated his way to the Intercontinental Championship.

Rhea Ripley, who's currently treading the line between a heel and a face, cleanly beat Asuka to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Most surprisingly, Roman Reigns pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge to end WrestleMania 37 Night Two.

WWE desperately needed to build credible heels, but we didn’t expect it to occur on the same night.

