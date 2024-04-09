5 takeaways from WrestleMania 40 Night 2 - Unfinished business; another lengthy reign; WWE star's hero welcome & more

Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 ended on a celebratory tone for Cody Rhodes, who fulfilled his quest to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The same cannot be said for Drew McIntyre, who attained his WrestleMania dream only to lose the title shortly after.

Night 2 of the mega event had a lot of surprises in store for wrestling fans. Let's dive into a few takeaways from the show.

#5. John Cena has a score to settle with Solo Sikoa after WrestleMania 40 confrontation

Solo Sikoa's interference in the Bloodline Rules Match was not surprising and was evident from miles away. The Enforcer attempted to use the previous year's WrestleMania tactic to get Cody Rhodes to lose again. When that did not work, an impatient Sikoa planned his next attack on Rhodes before John Cena ran out.

The last time the Cenation Leader and The Enforcer came face to face was at Crown Jewel 2023. Solo Sikoa won the singles match, and Cena exited the arena without saying a word. This WrestleMania 40 appearance was his first time stepping into a WWE ring in nearly five months.

Given how things ended in his last match, another clash with Solo Sikoa is imminent. However, Cena recently cited that his schedule is expected to extend until the end of the year, but he is keen to make an in-ring comeback.

If his return can't be done over the next few months, a feud at WrestleMania next year could be deemed favorable to amp up their rivalry.

#4. Logan Paul's WrestleMania 40 win a pitstop in potentially breaking US title record

While peeling apart the layer of ego and arrogance from the covering that encloses Logan Paul, it is undeniable that the young star is cognizant of his in-ring capabilities.

The 29-year-old defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last year to win his first singles title in WWE. Shortly after, he started a feud with Kevin Owens, who was hell-bent on adding another US Championship win to his resume.

At WrestleMania 40, Logan Paul defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens to retain his championship after a hellacious battle. The young star mostly garners boos from fans, but they give him credit for his quick adaptability to wrestling skills.

WWE could use this and bring prestige back to the title by going for a lengthy reign, given how the company has booked other notable titles in the same way.

#3. Drew McIntyre could go into Clash at the Castle as a hometown hero despite WrestleMania 40 loss

The Scottish Warrior suffered an unfortunate fate last night, with his WrestleMania moment being stolen away from him. Drew McIntyre kept true to his word and won the World Heavyweight Championship, but his obsession with CM Punk got the best of him.

As he mocked the special guest commentator for the match, things took a turn when Punk attacked McIntyre. This ultimately cost him, with Damian Priest running out to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. It was a historic night for The Judgment Day member, who ended an impressive 50-year WWE streak.

In a way, a major loophole was avoided when McIntyre upped the ante before the match that he would leave WWE if he lost at The Showcase of the Immortals. He did become champion despite it being for a brief few minutes. On the other hand, Damian Priest was also a valid candidate for the title despite his MITB briefcase.

WWE Backlash is slated for next month, and a rematch for the title could occur, with their feud extending until Clash at the Castle, which will take place in Drew McIntyre's home country of Scotland.

#2. The Rock might challenge Cody Rhodes for a singles match in the second half of the year to avenge WrestleMania 40 events

The Rock had a bone to pick with Cody Rhodes before their WrestleMania 40 clash, but this intensified following Night 2.

While The American Nightmare celebrated his win, The Final Boss was seen standing at the end of the ramp glaring at the newly crowned champion. Considering the nature of the 51-year-old's heated exchange with Rhodes before The Showcase of the Immortals, it is highly unlikely it will die down so easily.

The Rock is reportedly set to be occupied with a hectic schedule following 'Mania. He could continue to make televised appearances barring an in-ring return that could hamper his movie plans. With his schedule lightening around August, which happens to be time for SummerSlam, The Rock and Cody Rhodes could clash in a title match to raise the stakes, especially after what transpired at WrestleMania 40.

#1. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins still have unfinished business

One of the key moments that seemingly distracted Roman Reigns from retaining his championship at WrestleMania 40 was getting revenge on Seth Rollins for a decade-old incident that etched a major detour in his WWE career.

In 2014, The Shield (Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins) were dominating the company and feuding with The Authority led by Triple H. Little did they know that the stable had been compromised by Seth Rollins, who turned on them and attacked his brothers with a steel chair. The first blow was struck to an unsuspecting Reigns, which surprised the wrestling world.

Years later, The Visionary promised Cody Rhodes that he would be his shield during their feud with The Rock and The Head of the Table. During the main event on Night 2, Rollins showed up, making his entrance to The Shield's theme and donning his old protective vest and gear.

Additionally, it is important to note that Rollins is the only rival since 2020 whom Reigns has technically never defeated. This led to speculation that the RAW star would be the one to eventually dethrone the former WWE Champion.

