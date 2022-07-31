A new stable forms, legend returns - 5 takeaways from WWE SummerSlam 2022

The 2022 edition of WWE SummerSlam gave fans with a variety of contests. The RAW Women's Championship match was a back-and-forth affair. The SmackDown Women's Title bout was mostly one-sided in favor of Ronda Rousey. It did, however, end with controversy.

Fans also got to see Logan Paul and Pat McAfee's athletic skills. Both had matches at this year's WrestleMania and SummerSlam. After the former's performance, he might be getting more cheers from the audience.

The Unified Tag Team Title match ended with the Usos victorious. There was no question about who won this time, possibly closing the door on their feud with the Street Profits.

SummerSlam also featured a few returns from some beloved stars. Did these stars factor into the matches on the card? Find out as we discuss five takeaways from SummerSlam.

#5 It's not over between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey

Many were shocked when Liv Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey. The latter was booked as The Baddest Woman on the Planet and had only been pinned twice in WWE.

Morgan's cash-in marked the third time the former UFC fighter has been pinned in a WWE ring. While Rousey dominated the action against the champion at SummerSlam, the finish was shrouded in controversy.

As the champion was locked in an armbar, the challenger's shoulders were on the mat. The referee counted three, but Morgan tapped out at the count of two. The official did not see the tap as he was making the count.

As a result of the mishap, Rousey lost her cool and attacked both Morgan and the official following the match. The feud could continue beyond SummerSlam, or the post-match attack could be a way to write Rousey off television for a few months. Whatever happens, the former champion will still seek revenge whenever she meets Morgan next.

#4 Edge is back for vengeance against his former faction

When Finn Balor joined Judgment Day, Edge was kicked out of the group. The faction was still growing but lost its leader only a month after forming. In Edge's absence, Balor and Priest have tormented the Mysterios.

Cryptic vignettes started to air around the time of Money in the Bank. At SummerSlam, Edge returned to assist Rey and Dominik, signaling that those clips were for his return to WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar has a history with Mysterio, so returning to aid his former foe/ally made sense. With Edge back in the fold, will this be another unfortunate end for another WWE faction? Will Judgment Day regain some momentum, or will it eventually fade away as RETRIBUTION did?

#3 Logan Paul looked like a seasoned WWE Superstar at SummerSlam

Logan Paul has easily taken to the ring in his two matches with WWE.

Whether fans like him or not, one thing is sure after SummerSlam - Logan Paul looked like a WWE star. He displayed his athleticism before joining WWE, as he boxed Floyd Mayweather Jr. After defeating The Miz at SummerSlam, the YouTube star proved that he wasn't 'just a fan' getting into the ring.

Paul hit several impressive moves during the match, including a Blockbuster and a beautiful Frog Splash, while The Miz was on the announce table.

AJ Styles did come down to neutralize Ciampa during the match, but Paul took care of The Miz. The A-Lister is an easy foe to root against, so Paul's next opponent must be carefully chosen. When that person emerges, the YouTube Sensation should be able to hang with them in the ring.

#2 Bayley is back with some new friends

#SummerSlam @itsBayleyWWE is back and it looks like she came with some backup .@itsBayleyWWE is back and it looks like she came with some backup 👀#SummerSlam https://t.co/6jrDeLkvcY

After Bianca Belair successfully defended the RAW Women's Title against Becky Lynch, fans were treated to a few huge moments. The first was a handshake between Lynch and Belair. Big Time Becks then let The EST celebrate her win.

However, her celebration didn't last long as Bayley made a triumphant return to WWE. She was slated to face Belair last summer before suffering an unfortunate injury.

Bayley wasn't alone either, as Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (formerly Io Shirai) joined her side. Kai was released from WWE earlier in the year while Sky was out of NXT action with an injury.

The trio confronted the RAW Women's Champion, but Lynch came to stand by Belair's side. It could lead to a six-woman tag team match at Clash at the Castle. Even if it doesn't, the RAW women's roster has become much more interesting.

#1 Roman Reigns needed a lot of help to remain the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns walked out of Nashville holding both of his titles.

The announcers will continue to tout Roman Reigns as one of the most dominant champions in WWE history. He might be on a historic run, but some of his wins have come with assistance.

The Tribal Chief hit Brock Lesnar with the title belt to win at WrestleMania 38. He also needed to beat Lesnar with both the championships and the Money in the Bank case to stop the rampaging Beast at SummerSlam.

The Usos have interfered in his recent matches with Lesnar, including at Crown Jewel, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. Jimmy and Jey weren't the only stars to interfere at SummerSlam.

Theory came down and attempted to cash in on his briefcase, but The Beast neutralized the youngster. Paul Heyman also got in Lesnar's face to stop the referee's ten-count. Reigns shouldn't need a lot of help to beat every challenger. The Beast is an exception because the two are booked as top stars in WWE.

