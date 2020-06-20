5 things that could happen if Apollo Crews turns heel on WWE RAW

Apollo Crews subtly hinted on the last RAW episode that he may turn heel soon.

Will Apollo Crews reject MVP and join with Paul Heyman on RAW?

Will Apollo Crews turn heel on WWE RAW?

The reigning WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews showed signs of embracing his dark side during the last episode of WWE RAW when he used the ropes to defeat Shelton Benjamin. The former NXT Superstar has received enormous support from the fans since joining the Red brand.

However, Vince McMahon seems to have grander plans for him as the rumor mill had suggested that the Creative team planned to turn Apollo heel even before he became the United States Champion. And as per a recent report, the current US champ could perhaps ally with MVP on the flagship show.

Given that Apollo Crews has become one of the top Superstars on RAW in just a few weeks, his heel turn would change the entire landscape of the Red brand. Here are the five things that could happen if Apollo Crews turns heel.

#5 Apollo Crews joins Bobby Lashley and MVP

MVP has undoubtedly become one of the most important members of the RAW roster as the former two-time United States Champion has ascended in his role as a manager. He played a huge role in putting Bobby Lashley in the WWE Championship picture in just a few weeks. Interestingly, on the previous RAW episode, he tried to recruit Apollo Crews in his group.

With the rumor mill reporting that this development was on the cards for a long time, Apollo will likely join forces with Montel Vontavious Porter soon. Like Lashley, MVP can resurrect the career of Apollo and make him a grander success.

Although he won the US title a few weeks ago, Apollo still has not received a new rival. Perhaps, WWE may slowly build his heel turn, and then, ultimately, he would join hands with MVP. Crews has improved a lot on the mic but someone as experienced as MVP can help him reach the next level.

If Apollo allies with MVP, WWE can also have a faction vs. faction rivalry. There are quite a few groups on the Red brand right now. Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Murphy have worked like a well-oiled unit while The Viking Profits would likely work as a stable going forward. Akira Tozawa and his group of ninjas were the latest addition to this list.

Whether MVP's faction gets more members soon is WWE's decision, but Apollo Crews would be the perfect choice if he turns heel.

