TakeOver: In Your House- 5 things we learned from the event

TakeOver: In Your House offered up several unique matches for the NXT Universe. MSK and Bronson Reed retained their respective titles in a Winner Takes All match against Legado Del Fantasma.

LA Knight and Cameron Grimes battled in a ladder match to carry on the Million Dollar Legacy. Karrion Kross defended his NXT Championship against four other Superstars. Xia Li also took part in her first TakeOver singles match.

Every match on the card delivered in one way or another. As expected, the main event was chaotic and fast-paced. Each competitor had a strong opportunity during the match to walk out of TakeOver: In Your House with the title.

It was extremely evident during TakeOver: In Your House that NXT is loaded with talent. NXT has so many impressive performers that stars like Io Shirai, Dexter Lumis, Candice LeRae and Tommaso Ciampa were left off the card. That will change as NXT turns the page after an entertaining event. Here are five things we learned from TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 LA Knight grabbed the Million Dollar Legacy at TakeOver: In Your House

LA Knight will be even more obnoxious going forward.

While the angle started with Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes, LA Knight was the one walking out of TakeOver: In Your House with the Million Dollar Championship. Grimes has morphed from an annoying heel to a sympathetic face during this feud.

The legacy of the 💰 MILLION DOLLAR CHAMPIONSHIP 💰 lives on with the new champ, @LAKnightWWE! #NXTTakeOver https://t.co/97moPso5Dq pic.twitter.com/pOeBSpQZVV — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 14, 2021

Before his signing, it was apparent that Knight was basically a ready-made performer for the main roster in WWE. He has one of the best promo games in the business and is very athletic. The same can't be said of every star in NXT as the brand is used to acclimate some performers to the WWE style.

The Million Dollar Man was always a heel. It was easy to root against him as he used his money to get whatever he wanted. His theme song is also one of the most iconic in WWE/WWF history.

Since DiBiase was always a heel, it seemed like the legacy should be carried on by a current heel. Grimes began playing this new character as an obnoxious millionaire. His actions were so outlandish, however, that it wasn't going to be long before the boos turned to cheers. The same happened for Dexter Lumis.

Now that TakeOver: In Your House is officially over, fans now know that Knight will continue to be an obnoxious presence in NXT. He already seemed to live the lifestyle but now has the Million Dollar Championship to back up his character. How will it play out going forward?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Jack Cunningham