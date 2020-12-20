5 Things that could happen at WWE TLC 2020

As 2020 comes to a close and we look forward to 2021, WWE looks to end the year on a high note as it presents its annual Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event. It'll be the first WWE pay-per-view since the company moved the ThunderDome to Tropicana Field.

Similar to the Hell in a Cell Match, the TLC match can end heated feuds. Because the stipulation is attached to a pay-per-view, the match's significance has declined in recent years. Still, TLC is one of the better gimmick matches WWE offers. These bouts usually deliver in the ring. This year should be no different, as we have two TLC matches for the WWE and Universal Championships.

With WWE's tendency to add matches to pay-per-views at the last minute, don't be surprised if one or two more matches are added to the card ahead of Sunday's event. As of this writing, there are six matches currently scheduled for this Sunday's show.

On the WWE RAW side of the card, The New Day will once again defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, who will need to find herself a new tag team partner, as Jax and Baszler took out Lana this week.

Also, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will take on Randy Orton in the first-ever Firefly Inferno Match. In the main event for the red brand, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against “The Phenomenal One” AJ Styles in a TLC Match.

On the SmackDown side of the card, Sasha Banks will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against the recently returned and repackaged Carmella. The two Stars have been engaged in a bitter rival in recent weeks. In the main event for the blue brand, Roman Reigns will defend the WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match.

Without further ado, here are five things that could happen at this Sunday's TLC pay-per-view.

5.) Charlotte Flair will return as Asuka's tag team partner at WWE TLC

Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Jax and Baszler will be taking on Asuka and a mystery partner, as the duo took out Lana with a vicious attack on this week’s episode of RAW.

It is unclear why WWE took Lana out of this Sunday's match. TLC was the perfect place for Lana to put Jax through a table and finally get her revenge after months of torment at Jax's hand. With Lana ruled out for Sunday, Asuka won't have to go far to find a partner. There's someone who has been out of action for months, and she'll likely be looking for revenge.

If you remember earlier in the year, Jax injured Charlotte Flair’s shoulder and took her out of action. Aside from the Royal Rumble Match, there is no better opportunity than WWE TLC for “The Queen” to make her return. Not only does this direction for Sunday make sense, but the RAW Women’s Division desperately needs Flair.

A Charlotte return this Sunday make sense from a storyline perspective, as Jax is the woman that took her out months ago. Plus, it will also give the RAW women’s division some needed star power and a new challenger for Asuka.