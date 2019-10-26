5 Things we know about Drew McIntyre rumored push in WWE

Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre returned to this week's RAW after nearly 2 months of being sidelined because of a lingering injury. Ric Flair announced him as the fifth member of Team Flair at Crown Jewel. 'The Scottish Psychopath' had been suffering a minor injury and went to have surgery. Now that he has returned to WWE again, rumors have it that the company is planning a major push for him.

However, there are a few things that we should note about McIntyre's rumored push. We have gathered a list of 5 facts that revolve around the former Intercontinental Champion and his push within WWE. So without further ado, let's take a look at them. Also, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments and let us know your opinion on Drew McIntyre and does he deserve a major push.

#5 His injury delayed his push in WWE

McIntyre is one of the most talented Superstars to ever work for WWE. He is charismatic, looks like a natural heel and also, his mic skills are fantastic. We are not exaggerating but McIntyre has proved it over and over again that he is really best at what he does. However, his fate hasn't been that great.

As per Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue, McIntyre was going to get a push from WWE last month but his injury derailed those plans.

“Drew didn’t tell people he was suffering until it was almost too late and there was a scramble to work around it. It could cost him later on. Nobody wants to see someone working injured. It really doesn’t help anything.”

His injury didn't only cost his a major push, it also took away a huge opportunity from him that we'll discuss on the next page.

