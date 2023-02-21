5 Things WWE RAW got right after Elimination Chamber: Seth Rollins snaps, Hall of Famer attacked

A loaded episode of WWE RAW kicked off after Elimination Chamber on Monday night. The biggest advertised match of the night was for the United States Championship between Edge and Austin Theory.

Bobby Lashley appeared on RAW to dismantle Elias just a few days after defeating Brock Lesnar by disqualification. He directed his promo at The Beast Incarnate and did not waste time discussing Bray Wyatt.

Bayley hosted another episode of Ding Dong! Hello, where Dakota Kai and IYO SKY appeared as special guests. The WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were interrupted by Becky Lynch, who challenged them for their titles along with Lita.

Bronson Reed continued to prove his dominance with a victory over Chad Gable. Plus, Elimination Chamber winner Asuka made quick work of Nikki Cross to send a message to Bianca Belair.

It was a good episode of RAW that had many big matches and segments. Take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right after Elimination Chamber.

#5. Kevin Owens refused to help Sami Zayn after Elimination Chamber

Kevin Owens was in no mood to help Sami Zayn on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.

Sami Zayn fought in the match of his life at the Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. He failed to defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but got the final laugh over The Tribal Chief courtesy of Kevin Owens.

Zayn kicked off the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW, with fans behind him. After thanking fans for their support, The Master Strategist stated that he ultimately let all of them down in Montreal.

He called Kevin Owens out to the ring and said he regretted saying all those things to him over the past several weeks while he was part of The Bloodline. Zayn said that they both failed to take down The Bloodline on their own but could do so together as a team.

Owens refused to join Zayn in his fight against The Bloodline. Instead, he told the former Honorary Uce to ask Jey Uso for help before walking off.

The segment went well as Zayn got the spotlight early before offering Kevin Owens a chance to work together. WWE will probably keep the two men apart for some time but build their story every week. There will be enough time to get them together for a full-on match against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin to push his singles career ahead

Baron Corbin attacked Sami Zayn on his way out after the opening segment on WWE RAW. The former sent Zayn into the video wall, and a match was booked between the two superstars immediately.

Zayn sent Corbin into the ring post right after the opening bell and looked to keep control of the contest. The latter ripped off The Master Strategist’s shirt to reveal his battle scars from Elimination Chamber.

Corbin worked on Zayn’s injuries and kept control for some time, even reversing the Helluva Kick into a Deep Six. He squashed Zayn into the corner twice before the latter exploded for a sudden Helluva Kick for the win.

The match wasn’t too long and allowed Zayn to pick up a win right after his epic performance at Elimination Chamber. Corbin has been down in the dumps on RAW and has attacked many superstars without being able to overcome them in matches. Hopefully, the creative team will give him something better to work with in the coming weeks.

#3. Mustafa Ali picked up a much-needed win over Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler lost another match on WWE RAW.

Mustafa Ali and Dolph Ziggler competed in a match on WWE RAW on Monday night. Ziggler was looking to pick up a win after losing a few matches on the show over the past several weeks.

The Show-Off dominated the action early on and kept Ali on the back foot. The high-flyer broke out with some aerial moves, but Ziggler grounded him and worked on his back for some time.

Ali got a little too arrogant toward the latter part of the match, and Ziggler nearly took him down with a DDT. The Show Off went for a Famouser, but Ali reversed it into a crucifix pin for the win.

It looks like the rivalry between these two superstars will go on for some time and keep the mid-card active. Ali needed the win, as he has been on and off RAW for several months and has failed to build momentum even after delivering many good performances.

#2. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins punished The Miz in Logan Paul’s absence on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was unhappy with Logan Paul’s absence on WWE RAW. Paul had appeared at Elimination Chamber to attack Rollins and cost him the United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

The Miz faced Rollins on RAW, and The Visionary went after his opponent from the opening bell. The referee had to stop Rollins a few times to protect The Miz, who was not ready for such aggression from the former Universal Champion.

The Miz used some heelish tactics to get back in the match and dodged a Stomp but failed to connect with the Skull Crushing Finale. He taunted Rollins using Logan Paul’s name, forcing The Messiah to lose control again.

He hit The Miz with a Stomp, followed by a second after the crowd kept asking for more. The Visionary hit a third Stomp before the referee was forced to call off the match and award the win to Rollins.

WWE is doing well in building the rivalry between Paul and Rollins. They will work well together in the ring and possibly deliver one of the best matches at WrestleMania 39. Fans seem to be behind The Visionary, and it would be great to see him come across as a big babyface against The YouTube Sensation.

#1. Finn Balor cost Edge the United States Championship match after Elimination Chamber

Edge could not defeat Austin Theory on WWE RAW after Elimination Chamber.

The biggest match of the night saw Edge challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship on WWE RAW. The match was made official after Edge laid down the challenge following a successful outing at Elimination Chamber.

Edge was too good for Theory early in the match, and the champion initially looked clueless. The Unproven One hit a Fallaway Slam and talked trash to the Rated-R Superstar to take control for some time.

He got a few nearfalls off some good moves before Edge fired back with his signature offense. The Rated-R Superstar locked in the Crossface, forcing Theory to barely make it to the ropes.

He kept the pressure on until Finn Balor appeared and distracted Edge. He hit him with a kick, and the champion hit the A-Town Down to retain his title.

After the match, Balor kept attacking Edge as RAW ended. The match was great and allowed Theory to pick up another notable win. Edge and Balor will probably take their rivalry to WrestleMania 39 for their final match against each other. It will be a big opportunity for both men to make a lasting impact at the show.

