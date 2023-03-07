5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Sami Zayn betrayed; Logan Paul knocks out former Universal Champion

This week's WWE RAW was loaded with some good matches and segments. John Cena's return was one of the biggest stories of the show, and he agreed to fight an up-and-coming superstar at WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella in a singles match on the show. Lita and Becky Lynch also celebrated their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship win alongside Trish Stratus before Damage CTRL came out. The two sides teased a match at WrestleMania 39 before a brawl broke out.

Kevin Owens faced Solo Sikoa to kick off RAW, while Sami Zayn took on Jimmy Uso in the main event. Plus, fans also got to see Omos pick up a quick win over Dolph Ziggler.

It was an entertaining episode of the show that built towards many matches for WrestleMania 39. Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on this week's show.

#5. Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa ended in a disqualification before Sami Zayn made the save

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa showed on WWE RAW, and Paul Heyman told them that Sami Zayn was possibly in the building. Heyman made it clear that Roman Reigns wanted Jimmy to take care of Zayn while Solo took down Kevin Owens.

The show kicked off with a match between Sikoa and Owens. The Prizefighter attacked his opponent in front of the bell and looked to take control early. The Enforcer fired back and hit a spin kick to get a near fall.

The Enforcer kept the pressure on his opponent and continued to hit some big moves to keep Owens grounded. KO nearly hit his finisher before Jimmy ran a distraction to help his brother counter it and hit a hip attack instead.

The two men continued to trade some moves before KO connected with a Superkick, Cannonball, and Swanton Bomb. He went for the pin, but Jimmy broke it up to cause a disqualification.

The heels beat down The Prizefighter after the match. Sami Zayn came out with a steel chair and chased them away. He offered KO a handshake, but Owens wasn't ready to accept the former Honorary Uce as his friend anymore.

The match went well, and WWE did well to put Sikoa on the back foot before ending the match in a Disqualification. This helped the big man remain unpinned while allowing Owens to nearly get the win.

The story between Zayn and the former Universal Champion does not seem forced. That is what makes it more interesting, and the crowd will erupt once they both come together again.

#4. Logan Paul landed a cheap shot on Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins took a nap on WWE RAW.

The Miz came out on WWE RAW to host a face-to-face confrontation between Seth Rollins and Logan Paul. The Maverick came out first, followed by Rollins.

The crowd booed Paul and called him names before Rollins asked them to quieten down. The two men traded some hot words, and Paul said that he was ready to fight Rollins but wouldn't do it for free.

The Maverick challenged The Visionary to a match at WrestleMania 39, but Rollins attacked The Miz and sent him outside before facing Paul. The A-Lister came back in and attacked Rollins, allowing Logan to land a big right hand that knocked him out.

The YouTube sensation laughed at Rollins and said that he could let him know about WrestleMania once he gets back up. Nearly everyone knew that the match between the two men would be set up this week. WWE made a decent segment that allowed them to make the match official.

#3. Edge's distraction helped Johnny Gargano pick up an important win on WWE RAW

Edge was in no mood to let Finn Balor win on WWE RAW.

Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano squared off in a match on WWE RAW this week. The Prince locked in a submission hold early and punished Gargano to take control of the contest.

Gargano fired back with a dropkick before sending Balor outside the ring. The rest of Judgment Day was at ringside and continued to distract The Rebel Heart during the match.

Balor took control of the contest again and climbed the ropes to hit the Coup de Grace before Edge's music hit. Priest and Dominik turned their attention to the ramp, but the Rated-R Superstar tricked them and came through the crowd to throw Balor off guard.

Gargano took the opportunity and hit the One Final Beat on The Prince to pick up the win off the distraction. Edge took down Balor with a Spear after the match, while Dexter Lumis took care of Priest at ringside.

The match was decent but was in no way as good as their encounters in NXT. However, the story was told well, and Gargano picked up a much-needed win on RAW that gave him a big push.

#2. Austin Theory and John Cena agreed to fight at WrestleMania 39

Austin Theory got what he wanted on WWE RAW.

John Cena came out on WWE RAW to a great ovation from fans. He entered the ring before United States Champion Austin Theory came out to confront him in the ring.

Theory said that he wouldn't be here if it wasn't for Cena's influence. He offered to return the favor by offering the veteran a United States Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

The 16-time world champion said that he wasn't interested in the match and added that he didn't think Theory deserved a match against him. This prompted the US Champion to poke fun at Cena and his bald spot.

Cena claimed that he didn't want to save Theory's career from a big loss at WrestleMania, but fans wanted to see the two men compete. He eventually accepted the challenge but said the youngster didn't deserve it.

The interaction was short and to the point. WWE could have added a lot more flare to it or had the two men get into a brawl on RAW. However, the segment was kept clean, and immediately booked the much-anticipated match for WrestleMania 39.

#1. Jey Uso's distraction earned Sami Zayn a win on WWE RAW before being betrayed

Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn met in the main event of WWE RAW on Monday night. Sami sent his opponent outside the ring early and kept control of the match for some time. He connected with a beautiful Tornado DDT and got a near fall.

Solo Sikoa tried to interfere in the match before being ejected from ringside by the referee. Zayn hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for another near fall before Uso caught him on the ropes and punished him.

The two men competed for some time before Jey Uso showed up at ringside and distracted them both. The Master Strategist used the distraction to roll Jimmy up to pick up the win.

Jey and his brother had a confrontation in the ring after the match. Jey left the ring and went to hug Sami up on the ramp before hitting him with a superkick. The heels beat down Zayn as Jey told him that he broke up his family. Cody Rhodes came out to make the save as RAW went off-air.

The match was good, but what happened afterward was even better. Jey Uso seems to have returned to The Bloodline, and this will give Kevin Owens all the more reason to join Sami Zayn. Fans will just have to wait a little longer for that reunion.

What did you make of RAW this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

