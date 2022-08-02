5 Things WWE Subtly told us on RAW after SummerSlam: Triple H starts pushing underutilized superstar, Edge to reunite with legend after 20 years at Clash at the Castle?

Welcome to the special edition of subtle things WWE told us on the RAW after SummerSlam. Monday Night RAW after pay-per-views/premium live specials are always highly-anticipated - even more so after a big show like WrestleMania or SummerSlam.

This episode was solid for the most part, although it didn't turn out to be the "statement show" that was initially reported earlier. Yet, a lot happened, both good and bad.

But as a whole, there seems to be a more positive outlook on the episode as Triple H begins to feel out the new creative direction in WWE. So what were some of the big changes made and some of the things that were subtly hinted at on RAW this week?

#5. Ciampa's sudden push on RAW is no coincidence

NXT fans shouldn't be surprised that Ciampa has gone from being underutilized to a title contender in an instant. Triple H has reportedly been planning a change in presentation for the former NXT Champion - and this isn't just limited to appearance.

On RAW this week, there were three matches to determine Bobby Lashley's next United States title contender. The first saw AJ Styles overcome The Miz and Mustafa Ali, while the second one saw Ciampa defeat Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler to qualify for the number one contender's match.

Thanks to an assist from The Miz, Ciampa defeated AJ Styles to secure a US Title shot against Lashley next week.

A couple of things were hinted at here. First, in a backstage promo, The Miz threw out a line about how Ciampa couldn't help him beat Logan Paul at SummerSlam, hinting at the duo's alliance ending soon. Second, the reports about Ciampa's presentation changes are true and Triple H is wasting no time in pushing him, which includes a possible return of his old theme music.

Ciampa is unlikely to dethrone Lashley, but this is a huge first step for him moving forward on RAW.

#4. The Mysterios, The Judgment Day, and Edge's addition on RAW

Edge cut a promo vowing to "end" The Judgment Day. After The Mysterios lost to The Usos in the main event of RAW, The Judgment Day assaulted them before Edge made the save.

Thanks to quick thinking from Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio was pushed in the middle of the ring and ate a spear from Edge in a freak moment. Edge would run after Finn Balor, and RAW ended with Rey Mysterio concerned about his son.

It looks like WWE is building towards a Rey Mysterio-Edge reunion at Clash at the Castle against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. While Edge has teamed up with Rey and Dominik before, this is likely to be him and the WWE legend without the young Dominik.

Edge and Mysterio were a tag team 20 years ago, and although their run together was brief, it was memorable. Expect a reunion after 20 years.

#3. The unfortunate Becky Lynch situation and the fallout on RAW

Becky Lynch opened the show on RAW, revealing that she separated her shoulder and had to face the most painful 20 minutes of her career against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam. She was instantly written off TV after Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky attacked her.

WWE confirmed that Becky Lynch will be out for several months. In the meantime, Bianca Belair has to pick up where she left off with Bayley - who isn't alone. Given that the faction also attacked Alexa Bliss and Asuka during their singles match, Belair has probably gained new allies.

Belair even faced Iyo Sky and it ended in a no contest, which was WWE's way of protecting the recently-debuted star.

#2. The increasing number of Street Profits break-up teases

The wheels are probably spinning for a potential Street Profits break-up. Many have spoken of how much potential Montez Ford has as a singles star, and it has been seen in his previous matches against the likes of Roman Reigns.

Seth Rollins even mocked The Street Profits this week for their failure to beat The Usos and told them that they should just break up before he faced and defeated Montez Ford in a close match.

It's clear that Ford has potential, and WWE has been subtly hinting at the end of The Street Profits after six years together. We can only hope that Angelo Dawkins' career doesn't suffer as a result.

#1. WWE teased numerous feuds for Seth Rollins in a single segment

Seth Rollins' segment on RAW was interesting this week. He took shots at Riddle and Randy Orton. However, The Street Profits also mentioned Cody Rhodes, teasing his feud against them as well.

And let's not forget - Seth Rollins directly stated his intention to pursue Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship. That was three or four feuds teased in one segment, which is why Rollins is one of the best characters in all of wrestling today.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far