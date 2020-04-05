5 Things you should expect for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36 after Night 1

Now that WrestleMania Night 1 is over, we have an idea of how Night 2 may go.

WrestleMania Night 1 was a success, mainly thanks to the Boneyard Match.

Let him in, John.

We are at the halfway stage of the most unique WrestleMania of all time and it has been pretty good. There were some great matches, a couple of questionable booking decisions and of course, that brilliant Boneyard match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.

If you want to know which other matches stood out on Night 1 of WrestleMania 36, head over here.

Anyway, with Night 1 behind us, we now have a much clearer vision of what to expect for the remainder of the weekend. Night 2 has a stacked line-up, with Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar, Edge vs Randy Orton and John Cena vs The Fiend sticking out as the top three matches.

The excitement levels for tomorrow's broadcast will surely be higher than those for the first night of this year's Show of Shows. But how good will it actually be?

With reference to the events of Night 1, here are five things you should expect for Night 2 of WrestleMania 36.

#5 More 24/7 Championship shenanigans

Gronk may become the 24/7 Champion.

The host of WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski, opened the main show of Night 1 along with his friend, Mojo Rawley. It's fair to say that they were, well, hyped. But later in the show, there was some tension between the pair when R-Truth showed up on the balcony of the Performance Center, with his 24/7 Championship.

Both Gronkowski and Rawley attempted to pin Truth for the title, with the former NXT man being successful and regaining the 24/7 Title. This upset the Gronk, so expect some retaliation from the host of 'Mania on Night 2.

The ex-NFL star will probably sneak up on Rawley to win the belt before their bickering would ultimately lead to R-Truth coming back and escaping WrestleMania with his title once again. It would provide some comic relief on a show stacked with personal rivalries.

1 / 5 NEXT