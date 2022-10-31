Brock Lesnar has a reputation for being one of the most anti-social WWE Superstars. He prefers to spend his time away from the ring with his family and is not spotted in public much.

Similarly, Lesnar likes to keep to himself backstage. It has allowed him to remain one of the most intimidating forces both inside and outside the ring. However, The Beast Incarnate has helped many wrestlers who have approached him over the years.

In an appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 told Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone about how he approached Lesnar for some advice. He said that the former Universal Champion can sniff people’s weaknesses but gives good advice if he is approached.

"If you are not afraid of people that can beat you to death. If you have confidence in yourself, he's very approachable. He's also the kind of guy that can sniff weakness, and he probably sniffs a lot of weakness in today's wrestling," said EC3.

With that said, check out the five times WWE Superstars have spoken about receiving good advice from Brock Lesnar.

#5. Shelton Benjamin has been friends with Brock Lesnar for a long time

Brock Lesnar and Shelton Benjamin have been known to be good friends for a long time. The two worked together in Ohio Valley Wrestling before making their main roster debuts separately.

Benjamin is regarded as one of the best technical wrestlers who is underutilized by the company. However, he has proven himself in the ring each time he’s been given a chance by WWE.

In a conversation on Fightful, Benjamin revealed that Brock Lesnar gave him some valuable advice that likely extended his career. He said that The Beast Incarnate advised him against using the 450 Splash as it had injured him in the past.

"The last time I did it I basically got injured," said Benjamin. "I banged my elbow and I actually had to have surgery on it. That’s pretty much why I took it out of the repertoire. Then, going further, there’s a lot of stuff I used to do that I just stopped doing. Believe it or not, this is advice that Brock gave me. It was very good advice. He said, ‘If you can hit it ten out of ten times, do it. If you can do it nine out of ten times, never try to do it on TV.'"

The former Universal Champion’s advice proved to be extremely valuable as Benjamin has had a lengthy career in WWE. Fans can hope to see the two friends work on-screen someday.

#4. Paige recently left WWE and joined AEW

Paige has spoken about how Brock Lesnar is backstage.

Paige was one of the brightest stars in WWE before an injury cut her career short. She appeared for AEW last month, and it was revealed that the company’s doctors have cleared her to compete in the ring again.

The former Divas Champion spoke to Inside The Ropes about many topics regarding her WWE career. During the interview, she spoke about Brock Lesnar’s backstage behavior and how he is always ready to advise younger stars.

"He's scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him... he's an intimidating man for sure, like massive. But, like, once you get to know him he's also very sweet. So, if I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him and he would be like, 'Sure I'll give it to you,' you know. He's really wonderful too," Paige said.

Paige had good things to say about The Beast Incarnate who hasn’t shied away from giving good advice to his juniors. Brock Lesnar's advice would have helped her work better in the ring.

#3. Gable Steveson sites Brock Lesnar as one of his idols

Gable Steveson is one of the youngest stars WWE has signed to the company in recent years. The Olympian has a great record in professional wrestling, and he’s waiting for the right moment to unleash his talent in the WWE ring.

The 22-year-old has already been guided by several big names in the company. Brock Lesnar is one of the legends who has helped Steveson get familiar with sports entertainment and has given him valuable advice.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the young star spoke about the guidance Lesnar gave him after he began chasing a career in pro wrestling.

"[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC. So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance," said Steveson.

Fans are waiting to see what Gable is capable of inside the squared circle. He has already appeared on WWE TV a few times and looks ready to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in sports entertainment.

#2. Madcap Moss has been trying to make it big in WWE

WWE Superstar Madcap Moss.

Madcap Moss’s partnership with Baron Corbin proved to be extremely beneficial for him. He started appearing on television more often and got some big matches at Premium Live Events.

Moss is looking to make a name for himself in WWE. His real-life partner Emma recently also returned to the company and started working on the SmackDown brand.

In an appearance on WWE Die Woche, Moss spoke about some advice former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar gave him, to which he listened intently.

"To be able to share the ring and the locker room with a guy like Randy Orton, anytime I get a chance, I’ll pick his brain. As much as he is a menace, destruction machine, I’ve actually had Brock Lesnar pull me to the side. We both went to the University of Minnesota and certainly, when he gave me advice, I listened. Those are just a couple of examples. There’s a lot of guys in the locker room that I respect and listen to," Moss said.

The upcoming superstar has the physique and strength to make it big in WWE. With the right bookings, he could become a top player in the company. Advice from legends such as Lesnar will surely help him on his path to becoming one of the best in the industry.

#1. AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar competed in a dramatic dream match

The Beast Incarnate has faced The Phenomenal One in a massive match.

The German Suplex is one of Brock Lesnar’s signature moves in WWE. He is known to weaken his opponents with the maneuver before ending them with his finisher, the F5.

At Survivor Series 2017, Lesnar faced off against AJ Styles in a dream match. The Phenomenal One is known to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and does not need much advice or guidance from others.

However, The Beast Incarnate gave Styles a valuable piece of advice that likely helped elevate the quality of their match. Brock Lesnar told Styles not to jump when he hits him with the German Suplex, making the move look even more effective and real.

"It was great! We kinda discussed how we wanted the beginning to go, and I threw in my two cents and he told me not to jump when he gives me a German [Suplex] or he would throw me out of the ring! I said 'okay.' I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had. It was great, I thought it was one of the better matches that I've had and I was very happy with it," Styles said.

Their 15-minute bout stole the show at the 2017 Survivor Series. Fans are hoping to see the two men go head-to-head once again after putting on a great show at the Premium Live Event.

