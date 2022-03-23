5 times Brock Lesnar stole a win from WWE stars

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE today. His natural athleticism combined with his charisma led the promotion to strap a rocket onto his back from the start. In his journey from The Next Big Thing to The Beast Incarnate, Lesnar has always been projected as a top star.

However, there have been several instances where he wasn't the first-choice winner. As the popular saying goes, the card is always subject to change whether it's due to last-minute storyline changes or injuries. Here are a few instances where Lesnar swooped in with a last-minute win, taking the spotlight away from other stars.

#5 Brock Lesnar won the WWE Championship on Day 1

Brock Lesnar was scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Day 1 premium live event. However, that match was canceled after The Tribal Chief, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, The Beast Incarnate was added to the Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Championship featuring Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Big E, thus making it a Fatal Five-Way for the title.

Lesnar eventually won the contest by pinning the then-WWE Champion Big E. It was later reported that Seth Rollins was supposed to be the original winner of the bout, but Brock's last-minute addition changed the outcome.

A now-deleted image suggested that Big E was supposed to retain the title. Whether it was Big E or Rollins, rest assured that The Beast was favored over them in this instance.

#4 Brock Lesnar became Mr. Money In The Bank 2019

Months after losing his Universal Championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35, Brock Lesnar made a stunning return to the company at the Money In the Bank premium live event and inserted himself into the Men's Ladder match for the coveted briefcase and ended up winning.

However, Mustafa Ali was originally scheduled to win it. It wasn't until moments before his entrance that he learned that Lesnar was winning the match instead of him.

“We got nothing other than ‘you’re in the match’ the week-of [the MITB match]. Day-of, I’m winning it! Man, this is my moment, this is everything I’ve been working for, I can’t believe it, this is awesome. Then the match is about to start, so the entrances have started. I may be wrong about this, but Baron Corbin is making his entrance and I’m soon to be making my entrance, and that’s when I get pulled that I have to go see the boss," Ali stated.

Lesnar went on to cash in his briefcase successfully over then Universal Champion Seth Rollins to reclaim his title.

#3 Brock Lesnar breaks The Undertaker's streak

Breaking The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak is one of the greatest achievements of Brock Lesnar's WWE career, if not the greatest. However, that decision wasn't made until a few hours before the show.

In an interview with CBS Sports' "State of Combat" in mid-2020, The Deadman opened up on how he found out about the result just hours before the show.

"We had gone back and forth depending on the day. It changed very often, but it had been that way (with Lesnar losing) for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn't. It is what it is. My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that (McMahon) was sure and that's what he wanted to do. I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn't going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefitted from it more and that probably would've been Roman later on."

Conquering the streak ignited a fire in Lesnar's second run with WWE as he went on to demolish John Cena at SummerSlam the same year to capture the WWE World Heavyweight Championship from him.

#2 Brock Lesnar defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been involved in a rivalry for the ages. They are set to meet at this year's WrestleMania once again. They first battled each other at WrestleMania 31, where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to win the WWE Title in what has been dubbed as 'the heist of the century.'

Three years later, The Big Dog was supposed to have his crowning moment by slaying The Beast in the main event of WrestleMania 34. But in a swerve, Lesnar decimated Reigns and walked away with his Universal Championship intact.

As reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a last-minute decision was made to have Lesnar walk out with the win following him signing a new contract with WWE.

Fast forward to 2022, times have changed and Reigns is at the top of his game as The Tribal Chief. He has one more opportunity to have his crowning moment as he faces Lesnar in a Winner Take All match for both the WWE and the Universal Championship.

#1 Brock Lesnar wins Royal Rumble 2022

Brock Lesnar lost his title to Bobby Lashley thanks to interference from Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble. However, later in the night, The Beast Incarnate went on to shock the world as he won the men's 30-man battle royal.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Riddle was supposed to be the original winner of the match. He also stated that Randy Orton was also discussed as a potential winner before the final decision was made.

Later, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Riddle wasn't the planned winner, but he stated that an unnamed superstar was discussed winning the Rumble before a decision was made for Lesnar to emerge as the winner.

Entering at number 30, The Beast Incarnate ran rampant and eliminated five men in under three minutes to punch his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania. He then went on to become the WWE Champion in the Elimination Chamber, setting up a title unification match for the Show of Shows.

