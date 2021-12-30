5 Times stars took real-life shots at Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan divides opinion among past and present WWE Superstars. While some remain fans of The Hulkster due to his in-ring accomplishments, others have openly criticized the two-time Hall of Famer.

In 2015, WWE released Hogan after an audio clip from 2007 emerged of him using racist language. He was immediately removed from the Hall of Fame before being reinstated in 2018.

Before the leaked audio came to light, Hogan already had a polarizing reputation in the wrestling business. Granted, the WWE icon will forever be known as one of wrestling’s biggest attractions, but his on-screen popularity did not necessarily make him popular backstage.

In this listicle, let’s count down five times that people took shots at Hogan in real life.

OVP - Retro Wrestling Podcast @ovppodcast Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan team up at Great American Bash, June 1998 Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan team up at Great American Bash, June 1998 https://t.co/uGvvGWE8Yi

The inspiration for this article comes from Bret Hart’s repeated digs at Hulk Hogan over the last few years.

In 1993, Vince McMahon originally wanted Hart to recapture the WWE Championship shortly after Hogan’s impromptu title win over Yokozuna at WrestleMania IX. But, according to The Hitman, the match never happened due to Hogan’s flat-out refusal to lose against him.

Hart is widely regarded as one of the greatest technical wrestlers of all time. Speaking to the Calgary Sun in December 2021, he gave a scathing assessment of Hogan’s in-ring ability:

“I think if you look back at wrestling when it was the Hulk Hogan show, he was six-foot-eight and a one-out-of-three wrestler. He didn't know a headlock from a headlamp. He didn't know very much. He knew how to do a clothesline and maybe a body slam. He was very limited,” said Bret Hart.

Allan @allan_cheapshot "The only thing Hulk Hogan ever knew was how to make Hulk Hogan. He couldn't tell you how to make AJ Styles or Samoa Joe. What's Hulk Hogan going to tell Samoa Joe? He doesn't know anything to even tell him; he's got zero to offer." - Bret Hart on Hulk Hogan. "The only thing Hulk Hogan ever knew was how to make Hulk Hogan. He couldn't tell you how to make AJ Styles or Samoa Joe. What's Hulk Hogan going to tell Samoa Joe? He doesn't know anything to even tell him; he's got zero to offer." - Bret Hart on Hulk Hogan. https://t.co/mJw6677V0f

The five-time WWE Champion also criticized Hogan during an interview with Barstool Rasslin’s Brandon Walker in June 2021. He claimed his fellow two-time WWE Hall of Famer “never did anything for anybody” in wrestling except for himself.

