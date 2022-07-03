5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Top star set to leave WWE after declining contract, John Cena's WrestleMania 39 opponent, Former Universal Champion injured

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

John Cena returned to WWE this past week to celebrate his 20th anniversary. We now have a report on who he could possibly face at next year's WrestleMania. A top star is reportedly set to leave WWE soon after declining a new contract from the company. A former Universal Champion is suffering from a minor injury.

Additionally, we also have the latest updates on the favorites to win this year's Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top WWE rumors from this past week. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and reactions on the same in the comments section below.

#5 John Cena's WrestleMania 39 opponent reportedly revealed

16-time world champion John Cena seems to be on a collision path against the current United States Champion Theory. Many were expecting this match to take place at this year's SummerSlam. However, no such announcement has been made yet.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the match between the two stars could likely be delayed to next year's WrestleMania 39.

"However, Cena is not announced for any future TV dates and given how many tickets he moved in Laredo, if he was announced for a show, he’d move more tickets right now than anyone except Dwayne Johnson. So it makes no sense not to advertise him. But they wouldn’t do such a match without more of an angle. So the match, which is clearly a direction, may also be delayed for WrestleMania," stated Meltzer

John Cena returned to WWE television this past week on Monday Night RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. He made it clear that he has more than one match left in him but also stated that he doesn't know when he will wrestle again.

#4 Update on Bayley's WWE return

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has been out of action since suffering an injury last year in July. Fans have been eagerly waiting for her to return for quite some time now.

Dave Meltzer gave an update on Bayley's WWE return status in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, mentioning that she should be back soon.

''Bayley should be back somewhat soon,'' said Meltzer.

Bayley recently posted a picture on her Instagram teasing a return at Money in the Bank. She is currently not scheduled to be on the show, but it would be interesting to see if she shows up as a surprise return.

#3 Former Universal Champion is reportedly injured

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Kevin Owens deserves a title run after all the things that he has made work that they've given him. How many years it has been huh?



I have a great Fav. Kevin Owens deserves a title run after all the things that he has made work that they've given him. How many years it has been huh?I have a great Fav. https://t.co/wAFt4GywHr

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens was scheduled to face either Ezekiel, Elias, or Zeke's younger brother Elrod this past week on RAW for the last spot in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, Owens missed the show and the match didn't happen.

According to PWInsider, KO missed the show as he is currently dealing with a minor injury. However, the injury is reportedly not serious and he is expected to return soon.

"The belief among those we've spoke to is that Kevin Owens is dealing with a minor injury, which is why he didn't wrestle on last night's Raw," reported PWInsider.

The last spot of the MITB ladder match was decided by a fatal four-way match on Friday Night SmackDown. Madcap Moss won it and is now set to compete in his first-ever Money in the Bank match

#2 Favorite to win the men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches

The field is set for this year's WWE Money in the Bank 2022. The competitors in this year's MITB ladder matches are as follows -

Men's MITB ladder match - Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Riddle, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Madcap Moss, and Omos

Women's MITB ladder match - Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, Asuka, Shotzi Blackheart, and Raquel Rodriguez

Betting odds have now revealed the last-minute favorites to win both these matches. Seth Rollins is favored to win the men's MITB match while Becky Lynch is favored to win the women's MITB match. If they do, they will become the first WWE couple to win both the Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder match together on the same night.

#1 Top star reportedly set to leave the company soon

Macho Beard™ @Machobeard4life Io Shirai hasn't signed WWE's latest contract and will become a free agent next month.



-WON Io Shirai hasn't signed WWE's latest contract and will become a free agent next month.-WON https://t.co/vKcPkcLEMG

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai has declined to sign her new contract offer from WWE and could be a free agent next month. He further added that she wanted to return to Japan when her contract was up.

“Io Shirai has not signed her newest contract offer. She will be a free agent next month if she doesn’t sign her new deal. She had told people in Japan that when her contract was up she wanted to return to Japan and be closer with her family," reported Dave Meltzer.

Io Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and entered the Mae Young Classic where she reached the final before losing to Toni Storm. She went on to have a great run in NXT, even winning the NXT Women's Championship.

