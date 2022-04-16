5 Top WWE Rumors from this week: Veteran quits WWE and signs with AEW, Locker room unhappy with top star's sudden release, Plans for Roman Reigns' title run

Welcome to the latest edition of our weekly rumor roundup, where we will take a look at the top rumors from the world of WWE.

After a record-breaking WrestleMania 38, WWE has started building towards the post-WrestleMania period. In this week's edition, we have reports on the status and plans for multiple top stars. Additionally, the locker room is reportedly not happy with the recent release of a star.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top rumors from this past week. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and reactions.

#5 WWE's current plans for Roman Reigns' title run

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38 to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. According to a latest report by WrestlingNews, there are no plans for him to drop his title anytime soon.

"We are told that, as of today, there are still no plans for him to lose the title anytime soon. Some in the company have speculated that he will hold the title through next year’s WrestleMania [the hope is that The Rock will come back for one final match] and by that point, the company would start pushing Reigns as the greatest of all-time."

Reigns has now held the Universal Championship for close to 600 days and has established himself as one of the greatest champions in recent history. It is to be seen who becomes the one to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

#4 Brock Lesnar's return plans, WrestleMania Backlash status

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE television after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. He was initially advertised for WrestleMania Backlash but was later pulled from the show.

However, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that despite advertising him, Lesnar was never booked for the show and there were no plans for him to wrestle.

''The other significant news is that Brock Lesnar was pulled from advertising for this show, which is actually very notable. The key in this situation is not that they changed their mind, but Lesnar was actually never booked for the show, only advertised for it. There was never a plan discussed for a match with him,'' said Meltzer

Brock Lesnar is now rumored to return at Money in the Bank 2022 later this year. There is no confirmation yet though on what he will be doing at the premium live event.

#3 Locker room upset with the release of Nash Carter

WWE released then-NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter last week. According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, his sudden release was not received will by the locker room as people liked him.

"In NXT, from what I have heard, the decision to fire him [Carter] was not well-taken. Because I think people liked him and everything like that," said Meltzer.

Carter was accused of domestic violence by his wife Kimber Lee. However, it was later reported that the real reason for his release from the company may have been due to his controversial picture dressed as Adolf Hitler.

#2 Update on John Cena's status and return plans

16-time World Champion John Cena is "always on call" for a WWE return as per the latest report by Ringside News. The Leader of Cenation is reportedly under contract with the company for several years.

A source even gave an extreme example to RSN that Cena could've been called in case of emergency at WrestleMania 38 if either Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar got injured at the last minute.

"If Brock or Roman got hurt or got COVID the week of 'Mania, they could plug in Cena into the main event on very short notice. Cena is always available in case of emergency to WWE."

Cena last wrestled at last year's SummerSlam where he faced Reigns in the main event but was unable to defeat him for the Universal Championship. Fans would definitely love to see John Cena come back again for another run!

#1 WWE veteran Pat Buck has signed with AEW

One of the producers of the main event of WrestleMania 38 between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, Pat Buck left WWE last week. According to a latest report by PWInsider, he has now joined All Elite Wrestling and was backstage last week working on Dynamite.

"Just weeks after giving notice to WWE the day after producing several Wrestlemania 38 weekend main event matches, Pat Buckridge (professionally known as Pat Buck), was backstage working at tonight's AEW Dynamite taping in New Orleans, PWInsider.com has confirmed."

The report further adds that Buck has started with AEW as a producer and was even present at the previous week's AEW Dynamite tapings.

Edited by Kaushik Das

