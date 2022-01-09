5 Triple H guys WWE recently fired

WWE has released several superstars and backstage personnel from their contracts in the past few months.

Some top names include Mickie James, Bray Wyatt, and John Morrison. A few of them were close to WWE Executive VP and the Executive Producer of NXT, Triple H, and could be called "Triple H guys."

Earlier this year, WWE announced the release of even more NXT superstars and backstage personnel. According to reports, the latest spree targeted employees hired by The Game, including two of his closest friends.

Here are five Triple H guys WWE recently fired.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg

Road Dogg joined WWE in 1994 and performed for seven years, during which time he won several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the Hardcore Title, and the Tag Team Championship. He and Triple H first met while both competed in WCW, and later worked together in WWE as members of D-Generation X.

About four years ago, Triple H celebrated their friendship by posting two photos of them fighting in WCW on his Twitter account.

"20 years of...bad hair...and bad attitude...but mostly laughs!!!! Thanks for every step...Who woulda thought?"

The former Intercontinental Champion left WWE in 2001 and returned to the company a decade later to work as a producer. Over the next three years, he briefly returned to in-ring competition before turning into a full-time WWE producer in 2014.

After working for a few years on SmackDown, the WWE Hall of Famer became a full-time employee in NXT in 2019. In addition to working as an NXT writer and producer, he helped talents with their promos and character development.

WWE released him on January 5, 2022.

