WWE is set to finish 2023 in pretty good shape, as the company has much to be happy about.

One of the year's biggest stories was the news of the Endeavor merger between WWE and UFC. With the merger came a creative shakeup as well, with Triple H essentially taking over most of the day-to-day operations as the Chief Content Officer.

Moving into the New Year, WWE has a very competitive group of highly talented superstars. From NXT to RAW and Smackdown, the rosters are chocked-full of the most elite talent on the planet.

Some superstars aren't typically mentioned when discussing championship challengers. Today, we take a look at some of the stars who could sneak their way into title contention.

Here is our list of five unlikely WWE Superstars who could win a championship in 2024.

#5. Former WWE Tag Team Champion to win singles gold-Ivar

One half of The Viking Raiders - Ivar!

Before signing with WWE in 2018, Erik and Ivar were known as War Machine. The duo enjoyed massive success with Ring of Honor, as well as New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As War Machine, they became one of the best tag teams in the world, becoming two-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and winning tag titles with ROH.

Erik and Ivar joined the NXT roster in early 2018, eventually winning the NXT Tag Team Championship before being elevated to the RAW roster a year later. Since jumping to the main roster, The Viking Raiders have had ups and downs but have always been a very competitive tag team.

Erik recently announced that he had undergone a successful neck fusion procedure stemming from an injury he sustained back in September. This will result in a fairly lengthy recovery period for the former Tag Team Champion.

With that being said, Ivar is still active, and with Valhalla at his side, he looks forward to competing in singles action. Ivar has a great look and incredible in-ring skills. He could be a great challenger for one of the mid-card singles titles in the near future.

#4. The Miz to reclaim the WWE Intercontinental Championship

He's The Miz, and he's AWESOME!

In the early 2000s, Mike Mizanin (The Miz) rose to mainstream fame as a result of being a cast member on the MTV reality show "The Real World."

During the show, Mike made it abundantly clear that he was a wrestling super-fan and was not ashamed to show it. Mizanin was the runner-up in Season 4 of Tough Enough. Despite not winning the competition, The Miz was still offered a contract, and the rest is history.

Since signing with the Stamford-based company, The Miz has proved his worth as a top-tier superstar, becoming a Triple Crown Champion and two Grand Slam Champion. The two-time WWE Champion has been all over the roster, from low-to-mid card to main-eventing WrestleMania.

In recent months, The Miz has seen a lot of action with Intercontinental Champion Gunther. However, he has yet to dethrone the champ.

Looking forward to the future for The Miz, we could see him continuing his rivalry with Gunther, and ultimately, he could be the perfect challenger to reclaim the Intercontinental title, becoming a 9-time holder of the championship.

#3. Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal makes a run back to the top to win the Universal Title

It's time for Jinder Mahal to return to main roster prominence.

While some fans remember Jinder Mahal best for his air-guitar skills during his time with 3MB, others acknowledge him as a former WWE Champion. The Maharaja also held the United States Championship as well.

After dealing with issues related to nagging injuries, Mahal appears to be making a slow return to in-ring action. He has also been aligned with Sanga and Veer Mahaan. Together, the trio makes up an International faction known as Indus Sher.

Jinder Mahal has proven his ability to thrive at the main event level. 2024 could be a year of redemption for the former WWE Champion, and if he is pushed properly, Mahal could make a run for the biggest prize in all of pro wrestling, the WWE Universal Championship.

#2. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker to win main roster gold

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is basking in his glory!

When second-generation star Bron Breakker signed with WWE in 2021, no one knew how quickly he would not only catch on but also skyrocket to the top of the NXT roster in total domination.

Less than six months after his debut, Breakker defeated Tommaso Ciampa at NXT: New Year's Evil, becoming the new NXT Champion.

Since arriving in NXT, Bron Breakker has evolved so much as a top-tier superstar. He has transitioned seamlessly from an adored babyface to one of the most hated heels in the company.

At this point in his career, Bron is ready for the next step in his career, which should include a shot at a main roster title.

#1. Solo Sikoa to capture the NXT Championship

Solo Sikoa is set to take off on his singles run in 2024!

The Anoa'i Family represents absolute royalty amongst all legendary wrestling families. Yokozuna, The Rock, Roman Reigns, and The Wild Samoans are all iconic names that come from the Samoan family.

Another superstar with that same namesake is Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the younger brother of The Usos.

Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut at the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in 2022. Solo made a run-in to assist Roman Reigns in defeating Drew McIntyre, thus retaining his Universal Title. This would begin his run as the muscle behind the Bloodline stable.

With The Bloodline saga all but forgotten, it's time for Solo to venture out and create his own legacy. Sikoa has been a champion before, winning the NXT North American Championship in 2022 after his main roster debut.

However, The Street Champion deserves more, and if he were to return to NXT, he would be the ideal candidate to challenge for the NXT Championship.