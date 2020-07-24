Amid the COVID-19 crisis, WWE has been continuously putting out a great product for its fans all around the world. While it has seen its fair share of downs, there have been plenty of positives as well. The product seems to be heading towards a brighter future with Drew McIntyre as the face of the company.

However, one of the most exciting angles currently involves the rise of WWE's Apex Predator. Randy Orton has been nothing but impressive ever since he started feuding with Edge earlier this year. Edge, who made his return to professional wrestling after nine years, too looked in great shape during the Royal Rumble and his subsequent matches against Randy Orton.

Neither Edge nor Orton are in their primes right now. However, that has never stopped WWE from crowning veterans or part-timers as World Champions. The most recent example to support the above statement are Brock Lesnar and Goldberg, both of whom lost their titles at WrestleMania 36.

While it is a different topic altogether whether these veterans or part-timers should win the coveted championship, it will still be an interesting scenario to see if any of these veterans could relive their glory days.

Here are five veterans who may win the world championship in the foreseeable future.

John Morrison made his return to WWE almost 8 years after his release in 2011.

John Morrison has a story very similar to the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Both McIntyre and Morrison had a lot of potential as singles Superstars but were underutilized. They both made their names in the independent circuit and were signed back by WWE. Just like McIntyre, Morrison found success as a tag team upon his arrival on the main roster.

The Scottish Psychopath eventually found his way to the top, and Morrison is likely hoping for the same. Even at the age of 40, Morrison hasn't lost a step and is one of the most exciting performers on the main roster. While the team of Miz and Morrison has been amazing so far, it will only be in the welfare of both individuals if they eventually part ways.

The Shaman of Sexy is currently on the Blue brand, and the journey to the top might not be an easy one as it boasts some big names such as Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles.